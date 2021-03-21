these are the misdemeanors that apply for deportation

DRAFTING. Every year thousands of people from “poor” countries decide to abandon their lands to seek the famous “American dream.” Many of them die on the way, others manage to reach the United States, but arriving does not guarantee success, since they must be careful of being deported.

Years ago, an immigrant could only be a “victim” of deportation, if he committed a serious crime, but now with a ruling issued last week by the US Supreme Court, things change.

That sentence gives the authorities the power and permission to deport immigrants for only committing “minor” crimes.

“Moral clumsiness”

Now due to the ruling, there is a new law called “Crime Involving Moral Turpitude”, which in Spanish means conviction for a crime involving moral clumsiness (CIMT, for its acronym in English).

According to a report by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), even before the Supreme Court ruling “a conviction for a crime that involves moral depravity may or may not harm an immigrant, depending on a series of factors established in the Law. of Immigration and Nationality (INA) ”.

These factors included: the number of CIMT convictions, the potential and actual sentence, when the person committed or was convicted of the crime, and the person’s immigration status.

Likewise, it warned that “a single CIMT conviction could have caused no harm, or could cause a variety of sanctions ranging from deportation to ineligibility for relief and mandatory detention.”

After failure

The Supreme Court ruling not only increases the danger of deportation for immigrants, it also changes the way immigration judges will process people facing deportation proceedings and have committed a CMIT.

A group of lawyers consulted by the Univisión chain, point out that there is no list that clearly indicates which are the crimes that involve “moral clumsiness” and place a foreigner in deportation proceedings.

But they do reveal some signs that foreign citizens should be aware of and avoid getting in trouble with the law and in deportation proceedings.

Tips from the legal experts:

Be good, don’t break the law

Avoid being convicted of a lack of moral awkwardness (CIMT)

Beware of receiving a sentence of one year or more in prison

Do not commit crimes in the first five years after entering the country

Do not plead guilty to a crime without first speaking to a lawyer and explaining the consequences on your immigration status.

If you are convicted of a crime, speak with your attorney so that the offense for which you are convicted does not include CIMT.

Crimes that you should not commit at any point:

Involuntary manslaughter

Murder

Kidnapping

Driving drunk or under the influence of drugs and causing injury or death to third parties

Non-compliance with payment of support

Crimes of a sexual nature (rape, child abuse, incest, rape)

Prostitution

Bigamy and / or polygamy

Embezzlement, blackmail, robbery, counterfeit money

Perjury

Bribery, scam

