FLIR Systems, the well-known thermal camera company, has received an order from the United States Army for $ 20.6 million. But it is not its thermal cameras what the army wants but its Black Hornet 3 drones.

Nanodrons have become an important military tool in recent years, and the Black Hornet 3 is specifically designed for reconnaissance and surveillance tasks by soldiers and unspecialized units.

The Black Hornet 3 is very light, « almost silent » and capable of transferring live images in HD, which « allows a soldier on foot to take immediate and hidden knowledge of the situation, » in the words of FLIR itself. Additionally, you can fly in areas without GPS coverage and enter buildings or caves.

Thanks to its scarce 33 grams, the Black Hornet 3 has a flight autonomy of up to 25 minutes. And by combining infrared technology with Earth observation software, it can replace larger drones or robots in situational awareness and explosive device location tasks.

According to National Defense, FLIR has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornet series nanodrons in more than 40 countries. Among its clients are the armies of the United Kingdom, France and Australia. The U.S. military placed a first order for $ 39.7 million in 2019 and is currently receiving those drones, but has decided to sign a second contract for an additional $ 20 million.