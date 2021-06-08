These are the mayors who sought re-election in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY. In the three mayors in which the opposition repeated the triumph of 2018 improved its results at the polls, while for Morena, in Gustavo A. Madero and Iztacalco, two mayoralties that he won in 2018, his voting percentage fell last Sunday; only in Iztapalapa did voting improve.

In Benito Juárez, in 2018, Santiago Taboada (PAN) obtained 48.8 percent of the votes, while in last Sunday’s election it reached 68.05 percent of the votes, according to the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP). It grew 19.25 percent in the vote.

In Cuajimalpa, Adrián Rubalcava ran for the PRI in 2018 and obtained 37.59 percent of the votes and in this election he competed for PAN-PRI-PRD and obtained 64 percent of the votes, a growth of 26.41 percent.

In Coyoacán, Manuel Negrete ran with the PRD, PAN and Movimiento Ciudadano in 2018 and obtained 46.06 percent of the votes; on this occasion the candidate Giovanni Gutiérrez, with PAN-PRI-PRD, reached 53.30 percent, increasing the voting percentage by 7.24 percent.

The only case of a morenista who repeated triumph and improved His vote was that of Clara Brugada, who in 2018 ran for Morena-PT-PES in Iztapalapa mayor’s office and obtained 48.19 percent, against 57.71 percent last Sunday, that is, grew 9.52 percent in preferences.

In the last elections, Armando Quintero obtained 48.07 percent of the vote in Iztacalco with Morena-PT-PES, but last Sunday he only reached 36.94 percent of the vote, that is, 11.13 percent less.

In Gustavo A. Madero, in 2018, Francisco Chíguil was a candidate for Morena, PT and PES and obtained 48.77 percent of the vote, but last Sunday he ran for Morena-PT and his vote was reduced to 44.32 percent, that is, fell 4.9 percent.

XOCHIMILCO DISPUTED VOTE BY VOTE

In Xochimilco, candidate José Carlos Acosta (Morena-PT) leads Gabriel del Monte Rosales (PRI-PAN-PRD) by 1,392 votes, according to the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), which makes it very likely that all the votes of said election must count, considered the electoral councilor Erika Estrada Ruiz.

The counting of all the votes proceeds, what does it mean? That they are going to have to open all the electoral packages, from all the installed boxes, in the presence of all the political parties; they are vigilantes of the entire electoral process. The packages will be opened, the minutes are drawn up and vote by vote are counted by the officials, showing them to the parties, to determine if there was any error in the classification of the votes or perhaps in the filling in of the minutes, “he explained. Estrada Ruiz in a conference at the IECM.

The Electoral Institutions and Procedures Code establishes that if there is a difference of less than 1 percent of the vote between the first and second place, a count of the totality of the votes must be made.

