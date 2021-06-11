These are the matches that you cannot miss in the first phase of the Eurocup

06/11/2021

On at 12:06 CEST

Many matches seem interesting in this next European Championship in 2021. Finally the tournament can be played after having had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, and in SPORT we are preparing a list of best matches you can’t miss in the Euro group stage.

In total, the tournament features 51 games counting the final stages from the round of 16. The first phase, that of groups, has 36 games, to which the remaining 15 of the final ‘knock-out’ will be added.

The first to take into account is the opening match of Euro 2021, the Turkey v Italy on Friday June 11 at 9:00 p.m., at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The next day, Saturday, highlights the Belgium – Russia Group B at 9:00 p.m. in Saint Petersburg, or on Wales – Switzerland which ends the first day of Group A, at 3:00 p.m. in Baku.

On Sunday the 13th, Wembley hosts an interesting England – Croatia at 3:00 p.m. and later at 9:00 p.m. in Amsterdam, the hostess Holland de De Jong and company welcomes Ukraine.

Already on Monday the 14th, Spain debuts in the tournament before Sweden at 9:00 p.m. in La Cartuja and, before, at 6:00 p.m., Poland and Slovakia they play the other Group E game in St. Petersburg.

The group of death, the F, begins to start on Tuesday 15, with the Hungary – Portugal at 6:00 p.m., and the match of the day, the France – Germany at 9:00 p.m. in Munich.

The Italy – Switzerland Wednesday 16 at 9:00 p.m. stands out, while on Thursday, the Denmark Braithwaite faces the Belgium Courtois and Hazard (6:00 p.m.), and Holland you see the faces before Austria (9:00 p.m.).

Sweden and Slovakia, from the Spanish group, will face on Friday 18 at 3:00 p.m., while Group D ends the day with e Croatia – Czech Republic (18: 00h), and the England – Scotland (9:00 p.m.).

Saturday is the turn of Spain before the Poland Lewandowski (9:00 p.m.), and the Hungary – France (15: 00h), and the Portugal – Germany (18: 00h) of Group F complete the day.

On June 20, Italy and Wales meet in Rome (6:00 p.m.), and on the 21st, the Russia – Denmark It can be transcendental in the classification of group B.

On Tuesday 22, the simultaneous matches of the Czech Republic – England Y Croatia – Scotland will be the determining factors for Group D.

Finally, on the last day, the places for Groups E and F will be decided, with the safety pins Slovakia – Spain Y Sweden – Poland at 6:00 p.m., and on the other hand, the Germany – Hungary Y Portugal – France at 9:00 p.m. The latter, probably, the game of the week.