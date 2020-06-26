Most brands have car factories in various countries of the world
Today, cars made in the United States are no longer just from American manufacturers.
While the United States has three of the largest manufacturers, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automotive industry has now become a global company that manufactures and supplies parts from around the world, vehicles from American brands are often built across borders, and many European and Asian-based car companies build vehicles here in the United States.
Considering that many brands have car factories in several countries, here we present some of the cars made in the United States for this 2020
1.- Ford Expedition
Manufacturing location: Louisville, Kentucky
2.- Cadillac XT4
Manufacturing place: Kansas City, Kansa
3.- Cadillac CT5
Manufacturing location: Lasing, Michigan
4.- Acura MDX
Manufacturing location: East Liberty, Ohio
5.- Toyota Tundra
Manufacturing location: San Antonio, Texas
6.- Honda Accord
Manufacturing location: Marysville, Ohio
7.- Acura RDX
Manufacturing location: East Liberty, Ohio
8.- Honda Pilot
Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama
9.- Chevrolet Camaro
Manufacturing location: Lansing, Michigan
10.- GMC Canyon
Manufacturing location: Wentzville, Missouri
11.- Chevrolet Colorado
Manufacturing location: Wentzville, Missouri
12.- Tesla Model X
Manufacturing location: Fremont, California
13.- Chevrolet Corvette
Manufacturing location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
14.- Honda Passport
Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama
15.- Honda Ridgeline
Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama
16.- Honda Odyssey
Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama
17.- Tesla Model 3
Manufacturing location: Fremont, California
18.- Tesla Model S
Manufacturing location: Fremont, California
19.- Jeep Cherokee
Manufacturing location: Belvidere, Illinois
20.- Ford Ranger
Manufacturing location: Wayne, Michigan