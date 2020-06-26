Most brands have car factories in various countries of the world

Today, cars made in the United States are no longer just from American manufacturers.

While the United States has three of the largest manufacturers, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automotive industry has now become a global company that manufactures and supplies parts from around the world, vehicles from American brands are often built across borders, and many European and Asian-based car companies build vehicles here in the United States.

Considering that many brands have car factories in several countries, here we present some of the cars made in the United States for this 2020

1.- Ford Expedition

Manufacturing location: Louisville, Kentucky

2.- Cadillac XT4

Manufacturing place: Kansas City, Kansa

3.- Cadillac CT5

Manufacturing location: Lasing, Michigan

4.- Acura MDX

Manufacturing location: East Liberty, Ohio

5.- Toyota Tundra

Manufacturing location: San Antonio, Texas

6.- Honda Accord

Manufacturing location: Marysville, Ohio

7.- Acura RDX

Manufacturing location: East Liberty, Ohio

8.- Honda Pilot

Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama

9.- Chevrolet Camaro

Manufacturing location: Lansing, Michigan

10.- GMC Canyon

Manufacturing location: Wentzville, Missouri

11.- Chevrolet Colorado

Manufacturing location: Wentzville, Missouri

12.- Tesla Model X

Manufacturing location: Fremont, California

13.- Chevrolet Corvette

Manufacturing location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

14.- Honda Passport

Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama

15.- Honda Ridgeline

Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama

16.- Honda Odyssey

Manufacturing location: Lincoln, Alabama

17.- Tesla Model 3

Manufacturing location: Fremont, California

18.- Tesla Model S

Manufacturing location: Fremont, California

19.- Jeep Cherokee

Manufacturing location: Belvidere, Illinois

20.- Ford Ranger

Manufacturing location: Wayne, Michigan