These are the main characters of the Disney + Secret Invasion series

The TV series “Secret Invasion”, an adaptation with certain licenses of the arc of the homonymous comics, will begin its filming in a matter of a month. We have many names for the cast but there are still many unknowns about the main characters of the Marvel series. Now, thanks to the casting calls we can get a better idea of ​​the main characters that we would see in the series.

First of all, obviously, we have the already well-known confirmed characters of Nick Fury and Talos, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. To these we can add several possible roles. What we really have are the descriptions of those characters, with a view to searching for the actor or actress who will play him in the future series. However, from there, we can draw our own speculations.

The different descriptions would be as follows.

Secret Invasion Villain

They were looking for a man between the ages of 50 and 59 of any ethnicity. They wanted something on the Denzel Washington level. It would be the role that actor Kingsley Ben-Ad would play, already confirmed as part of the cast of the series.

It is said that he will face Nick Fury, and they are placed with an important role, at the height of the two protagonists (Fury and Talos).

Villain’s companion

They are looking for an actor between 20 and 30 years old and it would be the role played by Killian Scott, also confirmed for the series.

He is described as a spy who works alongside the villain throughout the series, the total of six episodes.

Contemporary Woman to Nick Fury

Role played by Carmen Ejogo and previously offered to Regina King. In this case, they were looking for a black or Asian woman between 45 and 70 years old.

It will be a woman of the same generation as Nick Fury, because in fact the same world would come. She is described as a leader, powerful and with the air of a spy.

Mina, main woman of the cast

They were looking for a woman between 25 and 35 years old, and it would be the role played by the well-known actress Emilia Clarke, which was previously offered to Eve Hewson.

He says he has confidence and some attitude. A very competent spy who can get in and out of situations with ease. Well trained and smart, they even add that she is a “promising spy with some powers.” Finally, she says that she is likely to be Talos’s adversary most of the time

Woman who pulls the strings

This character played by Olivia Colman is described as a mysterious new character. They add that he is behind the scenes, pulling the strings. Similar to what Nick Fury has done in the past. Great organizer, very smart and powerful. It is currently in at least 4 episodes, maybe even all of them.

Male spy

Little information is given about this character, who would be played by a man between 40 and 60 years old with a European appearance. Apparently he could be the baddie of the series, however, they want to give the character some depth and humor. He would also be a contemporary of Nick Fury and a spy. It will be in 5-6 episodes.

Tv presenter

In the series, between 4 and 6 episodes, we would see a television presenter very much in the style of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. They did want him to feel American, and it should be a fun role. This character would be played by Chris McDonald.

These would be the main characters that emerge from the casting, but obviously there will be many others. What’s more, the casting also talks about others such as a Russian spy, a clandestine Latina spy (2-3 episodes), an American government official, or the CEO of a shipping company who would appear only in one episode.

The series remember that it will not be a literal adaptation of the comics, but will focus on the paranoia elements of the plot. The comic book crossover event features a faction of Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens, who have been infiltrating Earth for years. At the moment, it still has no official release date, but there is talk of 2022.