These are the main candidates to host the Copa América

05/31/2021 at 7:27 AM CEST

Conmebol announced in a tweet the suspension of the Copa América: “In view of the present circumstances, it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.” With the tournament in the airwhat are the main candidates?

Chile is one of the options that sounds louder. It is the country in South America that best manages the vaccination process since more than 50% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 40% have already obtained the second. However, even their daily number of infections are higher than expected: on May 30, they reported 7,772 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Another alternative is Paraguay, who with Chile had proposed themselves as headquarters in the face of Colombia’s decline. But Paraguay is going through the peak of the pandemic and over the weekend 20,362 positives and 752 deaths were reported and tops the list of the world mortality rate in relation to its population.

Another possibility is to move the tournament to the United States, which already hosted the Cup in 2016, offered to host the event. That possibility was ruled out since Conmebol had planned to take place in the South of the continent.. But it is a possibility since they have almost their entire population vaccinated against the coronavirus, which could even allow the presence of the public in the stands.

Can the Copa América be suspended?

Yes. Tomorrow morning the Council of Conmebol will meet and analyze the available options. The tournament was to start on June 13 and the South American body will also evaluate whether the Copa América is suspended or not. If a venue cannot be found, the contest can be canceled.