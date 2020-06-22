Apple has announced macOS 11 Big Sur, one of the most important updates of its operating system for laptops and desktops by the change of nomenclature, redesign of various parts of the interface, new functions, and by being the version that initiates the transition from Intel processors to their own chips.

Although the company has confirmed that the first Mac that we will see with the new processors will arrive in late 2020, macOS 11 Big Sur will be compatible with current Apple computers with Intel chips, as the transition will take two years to complete. Unlike other devices in the company, This macOS update is not compatible with all Mac models they did install Catalina a year ago. This is the complete listing.

Mac computers compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur

Not all Mac computers that are compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina will be compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur. If we have an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro or Mac mini relatively old (approximately seven years old) will not be able to install the update. Anyway, it is best to consult the official list that Apple has provided to answer any questions.

MacBook year 2015 or later

MacBook Air from the year 2013 onwards

Macbook pro from late 2013 and later

Mac mini from year 2014 onwards

iMac 2014 or later

iMac Pro from 2017

Mac pro 2013 and 2019

While developers may already start testing new updates to Apple’s operating systems, “normal” users will still have to wait a bit, until the month of July, to be able to download the public betas and make changes to the new ones that the company has introduced.

