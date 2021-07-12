These are the lineups for the grand final of the Euro

07/11/2021

On at 19:57 CEST

The finals are not played, they are won. With this premise, Mancini and Southgate have developed their respective lineups, although to achieve the triumph and on the blackboard, different paths are outlined.

The ‘Azzurra’ bet on having the ball and will start with their usual 4-3-3, with a center of the field of gamers formed by Jorginho, Verratti and Barella. The Italian team has been very dominant throughout the European Championship (with the exception of the semis against Spain) and it seems that this will also be the trend in this final.

At least, that we can intuit after seeing the eleven of England. Southgate returns to bet on the defense of five that he used against Germany, with the inclusion of Trippier in the right-handed lane and with Walker in third center along with Maguire and Stones. England will look to protect themselves behind and find Sterling’s speed on the counter.

The English coach knows that if he needs the bench he has plenty of players to go for the final in the last moments of the duel. Italy wants the party to be on its side by then.

These are the eleven of the grand finale: Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile and Insigne.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Kane and Sterling.