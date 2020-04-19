Although we do not want it, brands are going to try to make 2020 the year of 5G. Although last year we thought that the price of mobile phones had peaked, especially when Apple launched its new iPhones at a price not excessively high, reality hit us hard.

Among many other features, 5G has allowed companies to sell their phones at a higher price and today there are not a few smartphones with a price of more than 1,000 euros. Despite everything we are not going to deny it, 5G is going to be the future And although it is difficult that 2020 is really the year where we all have a device with these characteristics, we had better get used to it.

The main advantages of 5G will be a higher speed for downloading and uploading data as well as greater stability on networks, however, not all are benefits. Beyond a high price, on paper a 5G smartphone consumes much more battery than a smartphone that is not, so either manufacturers prioritize 5G over a larger battery or add more mAh to their devices, with its consequent weight gain.

However, not all 5G smartphones have to be heavy on the hands. Many firms have managed to maintain a more than adjusted weight in these terminals so there will be no need to join the gym in case we want to acquire a new 5G smartphone. That said, these are the lightest 5G mobiles today.

The lightest smartphones that also have 5G

As we can read on the GizChina portal, The award for the lightest 5G terminal goes to the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20. In addition to being one of the most powerful phones so far this year, the South Korean firm has managed to manufacture a terminal not only beautiful on the outside, but also quite light. We were able to analyze the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a much more powerful (and expensive) phone than its older brother, although also heavier, 221 grams.

Other light 5G terminals are the Huawei P40, a great device with an exquisite design and a magnificent camera, the analysis of which you can see below and it only weighs 175 grams or the awesome OnePlus 8, weighing 180 grams and whose analysis we leave you in the following link. All of them less than 200 grams.

On the other hand, if we want 5G devices that exceed 200 grams, beyond the previously mentioned Galaxy S20 Ultra, we find the realme X50 Pro weighing 205 grams or the Redmi K30 Pro weighing 218 grams.

However, the “heaviest” 5G terminal is the Huawei Mate Xs that reaches 300 grams. We also have to take into account that a foldable phone and that it is logical that it weighs more than other conventional phones. We must also remember that this phone has caused losses to Huawei of 60 million dollars, although they do not see it as a failure but as the price to pay for being the most innovative on the market.

