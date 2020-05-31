A leading brand in retail shared with Merca2.0 what it considered to be the greatest lessons that it has taken in electronic commerce.

Electronic commerce has become the place to which the consumer consumed during the COVID-19 quarantine has migrated.

A key element in this electronic commerce has been the adaptation of its omnichannel.

Electronic commerce has become the great area of ​​opportunity for brands that have been able to migrate to this medium, partially or completely, due to the nature of their service or product.

Brands like Sanborns or Sears have had the idea of ​​implementing consumer assistance through Whatsapp, to help them in their purchase decision.

Regardless of the size, the strategy has been the key for the migration to digital to be operational and generate results for the brands, especially at a time when companies depend on their adaptation to digital and establishing work tables that achieve Study consumer habits and market actions in real time, so that your brands can survive this contingency.

In this interview with Liliana inigo, vice president of Marketing and Customer Understanding at Walmart, the board reveals

Merca2.0 – In the midst of the situation we are experiencing, what is the new role that electronic commerce plays for the consumer?

Liliana Iñigo – In this special context that we are experiencing, the role of electronic commerce is fundamental as it becomes not only a player, but also a fundamental piece to promote the reactivation of the Mexican economy in times of crisis.

Liliana Iñigo, vice president of Marketing and Customer Understanding at Walmart.

We know that our customers want and need to be served differently, and we are quickly adapting to their new and changing needs in these unprecedented times.

We have very important adoption curves and sales growth of more than 65%; And we understand the value that it has at this time for our clients to place their orders through electronic commerce and receive their products at their doorstep. This encourages us to continue increasing our omnichannel capacity and at the same time continue offering the lowest prices to Mexican families. An example of this is the new Bodega Aurrera online site www.bodegaaurrera.com.mx.

Merca2.0 – What e-commerce lessons has Walmart taken?

LI – The main lesson we have learned is that, we must act quickly, agilely and efficiently in the processes to expand capabilities and meet the expectations of customers and partners.

The consumer can perceive that, in these moments of high demand, the systems and services can be very saturated, but it is very important to show them that all the associates who work for this great company, are behind each of their purchases, seeking to have the higher levels of service and accompanying them in their process, also providing quick answers to their questions.

We will capitalize the learning that we are having in our country as in some others where we operate, such as China. We can take advantage of all the changes in the near future to start living what will be a “new normal” in which, most likely, shopping habits will change permanently.

Merca2.0 – I consider that the Hot Sale is a great moment to reflect on the social meaning of electronic commerce, what does this proposal evoke for you?

LI – For the company, participating in this campaign means a boost to the economic reactivation that we expect for Mexico and we trust that, by closing ranks with other actors that move the economy in the country, we will be able to overcome this moment.

Through the digital platforms of Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club, we are part of this driving movement that supports Mexico and also the country’s economy. This is consistent with our corporate principles and our omnichannel strategy.

