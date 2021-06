These are the leaders after the first month of the LMB 2021

The season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) completed its month of action and then we will show you leaders both batting and pitching, in what has so far been a great start to the season.

Just over 20 games have been played in this LMB 2021, where we have seen hits, home runs, strikeouts and other exciting things that after a month leave us these leaders in the different departments.

Average

Niko Vásquez (Mariachis de Guadalajara) – .475 Tito Polo (Generals of Durango) – .434 Henry Urrutia (Saraperos de Saltillo) – .423

Hits

Henry Urrutia (Saraperos de Saltillo) – 44 hits Alexi Amarista (El Águila de Veracruz) – 43 hits

Double

Jesús Valdez (El Águila de Veracruz) – 14 doubles Luis Sardiñas (Mariachis de Guadalajara) – 12 doubles Alexi Amarista (El Águila de Veracruz) – 11 doubles

Triples

Christian Ibarra (Mariachis de Guadalajara) – 3 triples

Home runs

Leandro Castro (Tijuana Bulls) – 9 home runs

Towed races

Leandro Castro (Tijuana Bulls) – 34 RBIs Kennys Vargas (Saltillo Saraperos) – 28 RBIs

Stolen bases

Alonzo Harris (Guerreros de Oaxaca) – 13 robberies Isaac Rodriguez Salazar (Toros de Tijuana) 12 robberies Luis Sardiñas (Mariachis de Guadalajara) – 10 robberies

Effectiveness

Matt Tenuta (Sultans of Monterrey) – 1.55

Games won

Bartolo Colón (Acereros de Monclova) – 4 victories Dylan Unsworth (El Águila de Veracruz) – 4 victories

Games saved

Jenrry Mejia (Algodoneros de Unión Laguna) – 8 saves Fernando Rodney (Toros de Tijuana) -7 saves

Strikeouts

Hector Hernández (Red Devils of Mexico) – 36 strikeouts Thomas Dorminy (Pericos de Puebla) – 34 strikeouts

These are the leaders, the “groupers, groupers” of all the LMB 2021 in the first month of the current season 2021, being players who contribute greatly to each of their teams.