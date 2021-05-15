These are the Latina women with the greatest impact

“Music is medicine for the soul” and there are many singers who are successful and whose melodies are triumphing all over the planet. After years of music, where different musical styles have predominated, there are certain singers who have endured over time and who have shown their worth over the years. Latin music especially, currently has an extraordinary value as the urban, fun and lively style captivates the youngest generations on earth.

Singers like Shakira or Jennifer Lopez, have an important musical career that has grown over time. In recent promotions, we can find singers like Karol G or Natty Natasha, among others, who follow the same steps as their predecessors.

These women have managed in a short time to reach some impressive reproductions figures, get a multitude of recognition awards and do concerts all over the world in a massive way.

Then from HI! USES , we leave you a list of the most successful Latin singers.



