Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Human Rights Watch Film Festival, which takes place annually in New York City, is now moving to the ‘streaming’ plane, allowing both your films and your conversations to be seen across the United States.

The festival takes place from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 20.

As also happens in this purposeful event, the 11 documentaries that will be shown in the digital edition from this Thursday come from different parts of the world or deal with themes from different origins and cultures, including those that are directly related to our community, which are the that we will attend next.

Radio Silence

Juliana Fanjul, Switzerland / Mexico, 2019. 79 min. Spanish with English subtitles

Live discussion with the director and guests on Sunday 14 at 1 p.m. PT

The cornerstone of this tape is Carmen Aristegui, an influential Mexican journalist who was illegally fired from a major radio station after revealing a scandal linked to then-President Enrique Peña Nieto, but who took advantage of the moment to create her own platform and Independent of news, amid death threats and all kinds of potential dangers.

From here

Christina Antonakos-Wallace, USA, 2020. 89 min. English, German, Spanish, Punjabi, Romani and Vietnamese, with English subtitles

Live discussion with the director and guests on Sunday 14 at 5 p.m. PT

Although this work, carried out between the cities of New York and Berlin over a decade, does not focus entirely on the Hispanic community, it offers a very important role to Tania, an undocumented girl from New York who becomes as an activist, just as Sonny, Miman and Akim do, the other three immigrants and artists featured in a proposal placed at a time when this country and Germany face nationalist movements and the tightening of their laws for the normalization of residence status.

Maximum

Claudia Sparrow, USA / Peru, 2019. 88 min. English and Spanish with English subtitles

Live discussion with the director Tuesday the 16th at 5 p.m. PT

This is a reconstruction of the social struggle launched in 2026 by Máxima Acuña, a peasant from the Peruvian Andes, against the abuses of an international mining company that was trying to take away her land to expand a multimillion-dollar project, and which after reaching the Supreme Court of his country, he moved to the gates of the World Bank in Washington DC

The virtual tickets for each film (which are already on sale) include among their options a pass to see everything that will be presented throughout the festival; the individual cost is $ 9 for the general public, while the talks will be free. More information and access at this link.