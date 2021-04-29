These are the last releases that Netflix has for April | Unsplash

There is practically nothing left for the month of April to come to an end, so Netflix has surprised everyone with its latest premieresHowever, also for next month the platform has many new features ready.

A few days before the month of April finally ends, Netflix, as always, is preparing a list of premieres for its subscribers.

In fact, Mario Casas returns to the platform with the miniseries ‘The innocent’ last Friday and in addition, we will also be able to see the Turkish series ‘Fatma’ and the Spanish films ‘I give you my eyes’ and ‘3 days’.

It is worth mentioning that Turkish series continue to be a true international phenomenon and Netflix includes this week in its catalog ‘Fatma’, the platform’s original production that tells the story of a cleaning woman who commits an involuntary crime.

Also available will be ‘I give you my eyes’, one of the most shocking and devastating films in Spanish cinema with Luis Tosar and Laia Marull directed by Icíar Bollaín.

Here are the series and films that arrive in the last days of April:

1

“Headspace Guide to Good Sleep” (DOCUMENTARY) – April 28

This series explains the basics of sleep, including falling asleep, insomnia, and dreaming. Each episode ends with a relaxing meditation.

two

“Yasuke” (ANIME) – April 29

Hailing from Africa, he fought alongside many feudal lords in brutal 16th-century Japan. He was the black samurai and he became a legend.

3

“Deadly Suspicion” (MOVIE) – April 29

After a botched drug bust, an FBI informant is forced to continue his undercover work in jail to hunt down a criminal organization.

4

“The Appearance of Things” (MOVIE) – April 29

A couple from Manhattan move to the Hudson Valley and discover that their marriage carries a dark side that conflicts with the history of their new home.

5

“Star Pets” (SERIES) – April 30

These pampered pets (and their owners) make money and are just as famous on social media as human celebrities. And all thanks to their representatives.

6

“The Mitchell Family vs. the machines ”- April 30

In this animated comedy, the Mitchell family goes on a trip and ends up embroiled in a war with technological devices that want to take over the world.

7

“The Innocent” (SERIES) – April 30

An accidental homicide leads him into a spiral of intrigue and murder. The moment he finds love and freedom, a call returns him to his nightmare.