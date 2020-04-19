The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are Huawei’s latest releases in the high-end segment, and this year, unlike the previous ones, they are accompanied by the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which comes to cover the most top-of-the-range terrain.

But, as often happens on many occasions, different versions of the terminal can generate certain doubts among users, And today we are going to tell you what are the main differences between the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro, let’s take a look!

Screen, camera, battery and RAM, the main differences of the Huawei P40 Pro

Obviously, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 pro have differences in some key aspects, after all, the Pro model must earn that name based on some improvements over the normal model, and as we have told you in our review of the P40 Pro, it does so.

For starters, we found an increase in size, from the 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5 mm of the normal model to the 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm of the Huawei P40 Pro, and that implies an increase on the screen size, which goes from 6.1 inches to 6.58. Full HD + resolution in the normal model and QHD + resolution in the Pro model.

Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro

Specifications Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro

Dimensions 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

175 grams 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

203 grams

Display 6.1-inch LED 6.58-inch LED

90Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels) QHD + (2640 x 1200 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB8 GB or 12 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by nanoSD 256 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP UltraVision RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 + 8 MP telephoto with OIS, f / 2.4 + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensorRear:50 MP Super Sensing (F / 1.9, OIS) + 40 MP Movie Cam (F / 1.8) + 12 MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F / 3.4, OIS), 5X Optical Zoom, 10X Hybrid, 50X Digital + 3D Deep Sensing + sensor color temperature

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion, audio zoom

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor + IR + ToF

Battery3,800 mAh with 22.5W fast charge4,200 mAh with 40W fast charge, 40W wireless charge and 5W reverse wireless charge

Others Screen fingerprint reader, “Celia” virtual assistant, IP53, USB Type C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSSOn-screen fingerprint reader, on-screen audio system, “Celia” virtual assistant, “Hover Gestures” gesture control, IP68, USB Type-C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 , WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price 799 euros999 euros

On the other hand, the P40 is only available with 8 GB of RAM, while you can buy the Huawei P40 Pro in configurations of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. Both, obviously, with the same company-made processor, the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, that allows both terminals to enjoy both types of connectivity.

A larger screen also implies greater needs at the energy level, so The Huawei P40 Pro integrates a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge, while the normal P40 mounts a 3,800 mAh with 22.5W fast charge.

The last of the differences of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro is found in the photographic section, since the P40 Pro integrates a quad rear camera, and the normal P40 a triple camera. But here the differences do not end, but we also find some in the resolutions, since Although both mount a 50-megapixel sensor, the accompanying ultrawide sensor is 40-megapixel on the P40 Pro and 16 on the P40, plus the 8-megapixel P40 telephoto sensor and 12-megapixel on the P40 Pro.

