these are the industry plans to combat video conferencing fatigue

In March 2020 everything was laughter, coffees and even beers in video calls. Maybe it was the shock. Or the novelty. Or that we hadn’t done them almost daily until then. But as the weeks went by, the continued use of platforms like Zoom or Google Meet got us tired, and after a year of social distance and telework there is even a syndrome associated with exhaustion that causes us, ‘Zoom fatigue’.

The main video calling platforms are aware of the problems caused by the continuous use of video chats, and they have been launching news for months with which they want to make them more pleasant and, above all, more similar to physical environments. The first to release a feature to alleviate that fatigue was Microsoft, which in July 2020 introduced a feature for Teams called Together mood, whereby the administrator could place the busts of the attendees, cut out by artificial intelligence, spread out in a virtual room for which he could choose different backgrounds, such as a cafeteria or a classroom.

With this novelty, those from Redmond, Washington, wanted to address one of the problems that various studies associate with video chats: that the brain gets more tired because the size of the faces in the grids is not natural. According to Microsoft, with such a distribution, still virtual, the brain perceives the distribution as something more normal and is less fatigued.

True or not, the truth is that Zoom has bet on an identical feature that it announced in October 2020, three months after Microsoft’s, and launched earlier this week, Inmersive View. With her, the administrator can manually move attendees over different backgrounds, such as an auditorium or classrooma, up to a maximum of 25 participants.

We don’t want to see each other all the time

Google, for its part, also released news for Meet last week aimed at another problem that several studies identify with video call fatigue: see ourselves all the time.

The new tool from the Californians allows users to change the size of their own grid at will, by clicking the border of the window and resizing it by dragging, and docking and ordering the tabs of others. Likewise also offers the possibility to completely remove the own window placing the cursor on it and clicking on ‘remove from mosaic’.

Webex also allows you to disable self-view, but the other video calling platforms do not, just minimize it, and not to the user’s taste, as Google Meet allows, but to the default size that they have established.

Emojis for non-verbal communication

Another aspect that tires those attending video calls is Difficulty grasping the non-verbal language of others, which is why perception is strained and the brain becomes fatigued earlier. To solve this problem, Microsoft introduced in July 2020 the possibility of sharing emoticons directly in the user window, but this added another element of stress: being attentive and looking for the right emoji for the reaction elicited.

A few months after that, Webex launched a new formula to take advantage of emoticons in video calls without adding extra stress: a tool that recognized some user gestures using artificial intelligence and automatically transformed them into emojis that appeared on their screens without them having to do anything.

Another element that platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom have introduced to make virtual meetings similar to physical ones is the possibility of have a digital whiteboard to share sketches and ideas, in which all participants can intervene and write down whatever they want. Zoom, in fact, recently released an update so that some annotations would disappear after a while, so that attendees would not have to constantly erase time guidelines.

Virtual offices such as video games

Beyond the large video calling companies mentioned above, the video chat industry is experiencing great dynamism as a result of the pandemic, which is why it is also startups with innovative ideas are emerging that the most popular platforms may be widely adopted.

In this sense, the most striking proposals are those of the startups SpatialChat and Teamflow, which create office spaces or conventions in which users can move freely as if it were a video game and are shown to others as floating bubbles. These circles can have a permanent video call that is shown to the rest of the user, or that is activated only when two users get closer. and agree to start a video chat.

The creators of these platforms assure that, By virtually reproducing physical offices, the brain returns to work with dynamics similar to those it was used to, better organizes its tasks and increases its performance. In addition, they point out that they also allow workers to socialize and collaborate in a more enjoyable way, which has a positive impact after months of conventional chats and video calls.