The Mi Band 5 can be used with Android phones from version 5.0, and iPhone from iOS 10

While we wait for Xiaomi to decide to present the international version of the My Band 5, we continue collecting details about the new reduced price smart bracelet presented by the Chinese company.

One of the main differences introduced by this new edition of the Mi Band series are the changes to compatible devices. And it is that, unlike the model of the last generation, the number of mobiles that work with the Mi Band 5 it has been greatly reduced.

What phones are compatible with the Mi Band 5?

The reason why Xiaomi has decided is unknown. reduce the number of devices compatible with the Mi Band 5 through somewhat more restrictive requirements, but the reality is that some models that were compatible with the Mi Band 4, will not be with the new model. Fortunately, most terminals that will lose compatibility with the new bracelet will generally be quite old mobile **.

In the case of Android, as they have in MovilZona, they will lose the compatibility with the Mi Band those who have a version prior to 5.0 Lollipop. If we remember the characteristics of the Mi Band 4, we will see that the compatibility was assured for any model with a version equal to or greater than 4.4 KitKat.

Considering the latest Android distribution data, we see that about 15% of Android devices worldwide are not compatible with the Mi Band 5, a considerable number considering that, at this point last year, there had already been more than 2.5 billion Android devices scattered across the planet.

In the case of iOS users, the restrictions imposed by Xiaomi make us see that only models prior to iPhone 5 will not be compatible with the Mi Band 5, since the version necessary to use the bracelet has become iOS 10 – instead of iOS 9 as in the Mi Band 4.

Be that as it may, luckily the changes are not too restrictive, and the vast majority of users of iOS or Android devices will be able to use the bracelet without any problem with their current devices. On the other hand, it is necessary to mention that, although the Mi Band 5 has Bluetooth 5.0 LTE, it is possible to use the bracelet associated with devices with previous versions of Bluetooth technology, as long as they meet the rest of the compatibility requirements.

When will the Mi Band 5 arrive in Spain?

Although it is already possible to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 through the main import stores, there are many who expect Xiaomi to announce the global version of the bracelet, which will probably have some changes in its technical section and firmware, such as the inclusion of virtual assistant Amazon Alexa.

For now, the company you have not disclosed a specific date for the arrival of the bracelet, but it has confirmed that the global version will be named Mi Smart Band 5, and will be available « sooner than you imagine ».

In this sense, the latest rumors suggest that the Mi Band 5 will arrive in Spain from the hand of other wearables of the company, including the Mi Watch Revolve, launched in China as Mi Watch Color.

