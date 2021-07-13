These are the improvements that will come soon to WhatsApp calls

WhatsApp is adding several group call improvements, as reported by Wabetainfo. The news is already available in the beta of iOS and later will be implemented in beta of WhatsApp on Android. If all goes well, in the next few weeks they will reach the final version of the app.

One of the improvements is the interface change on call screen, which shows a design very similar to FaceTime. The buttons to mute the microphone or activate the camera change location and line up at the bottom of the screen. In addition, a tab has been added that will allow you to see which members have joined a group call and add more users during the call.

As a novelty, WhatsApp will allow users who have been invited to the group call or video call, can join at any time. It is a function very similar to that already included in applications such as Zoom or Google Meet, where users who have been previously invited can access even when the meeting has already started.

If the whatsapp call is still in progress, the user who has been previously invited will see a notice in the upper area of ​​the screen, through the “calls” section or in the chat where the call was started. To join, you just have to click on the camera or phone icon and you will enter the group call. The call manager can also send notices to remind the user that they can join at any time.

Other features coming soon to WhatsApp

The FaceBook-owned messaging app is also preparing other features that are coming soon. One of them is the possibility to choose the quality in which the videos and images are sent. Users will have the opportunity to select whether they prefer to send the multimedia content in full resolution or adapt the quality in order to save mobile data.

WhatsApp is also implementing the self-destructing photos, a feature inherited from Instagram that allows the recipient to see the image only once. Afterwards, the photo will be deleted and will not be saved in the gallery. This feature is already rolling out to WhatsApp for Android.

