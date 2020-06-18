EMUI 10.1, the personalization layer for mobiles of Huawei It is already available for some terminals such as the Huawei P40, P30 and the Nova 5T in its beta version. The good news for those who have other models of the brand is that the new version of EMUI will be available in late June for download.

Huawei shared the list of smartphones to be upgraded to EMUI 10.1. This version is based on Android 10 and debuted at the beginning of the year with the announcement of the Huawei P40. The main novelty of this version is the debut of Celia, Huawei’s voice assistant It will be activated by saying « Hi Celia » or by pressing the start button.

Celia is able to recognize objects by means of AI, control music reproduction or send messages. Generally speaking, the Huawei assistant executes tasks that we see in its competitors, like Siri or Google Assistant. The good news is that it will be Available in Spanish for Spain, Mexico, Chile and Colombia, as well as in English and French.

Another novelty is MeeTime, an HD video calling application with any Huawei device. This app has facial recognition and scene detection options to improve calls in low light conditions. Similarly, there is a super resolution option that compensates for image quality when the connection quality is low.

EMUI 10.1 also comes with an update to the Always on Display option, which now separates the figures from the background offering a 3D image when the phone is turned off. Huawei Share is also targeted with improvements that allow you to send files between your mobile and other devices in the company’s ecosystem, such as PCs, tablets, smart speakers and more.

Huawei and Honor devices upgrading to EMUI 10.1 / Magic UI 3.1

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P40 lite

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MediaPad M6 10 8 »

Honor View30 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 20 pro

Honor View20