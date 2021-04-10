These are the groups of the South American Cup 2021

04/10/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

The South American Cup is gaining in importance and consolidates itself as an increasingly appetizing tournament on the continental scene. After 20 years of existence, Conmebol has decided to introduce a group stage, as part of the expansion of participating teams, dividing 32 teams into eight keys.

This new format includes six Brazilian teams, six Argentines, 16 teams from the first phase and the four teams that will be eliminated in the third preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores that are contesting: San Lorenzo – Santos, Bolívar – Junior Barranquilla, Libertad – At. National and Independent of the Valley – Guild.

The group stage will be played between April 20 and May 27. Only the first classified of the eight groups will access the round of 16, where there will be the eight third classified from the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

🤩 This is how the CONMEBOL #Sudamericana 2021 Group Phase remained, which begins on 4/20! #LaGranConquista pic.twitter.com/QGdR1DPXyf – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) April 9, 2021

After the draw held this Friday at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, this is how the eight groups of the Copa Sudamericana 2021 have remained:

Group A

Rosario Central (ARG) Huachipato (CHI) October 12 (PAR) San Lorenzo (ARG) or Santos (BRA)

B Group

Independent (ARG) Bahia (BRA) Guabirá (BOL) Montevideo City (URU) or Fenix ​​(URU)

Group C

Jorge Wilstermann (BOL) Arsenal (ARG) Ceará (BRA) Bolívar (BOL) or Junior Barranquilla (COL)

Group D

Ath. Paranaense (BRA) Melgar (PER) Aucas (EQU) Metropolitan (VEN)

Group E

Corinthians (BRA) Sport Huancayo (PER) River Plate (PAR) Peñarol (URU) or Cerro Largo (URU)

Group F

Newell’s Old Boys (ARG) Palestinian (CHI) At. Goianiense (BRA) Libertad (PAR) or At. National (COL)

Group G

Emelec (EQU) Tolima (COL) Talleres (ARG) Red Bull Bragantino (BRA)

Group H

Lanús (ARG) La Equidad (COL) Aragua (VEN) Guild (BRA) or Independent of the Valley (ECU)

If there is no interference from the Covid-19 pandemic, the final of the tournament, a single match, is scheduled for November 6 at a location still to be determined by Conmebol.