These are the groups and vaccines that will be applied in the April ‘rush’

After Easter, and with the arrival in the country of more than two million doses of vaccines In recent days, the Government and the autonomous communities intend to give the expected acceleration in the campaign in order to meet the target of 70% of the immunized population by the summer.

The short-term goal is to protect more seniors and high-risk patients (the most vulnerable to Covid) before the possible arrival of the fourth wave.

According to the data published by Health last Saturday, they had been applied in Spain 8.5 million doses, and 2.8 million people they had the complete pattern.

At the moment the efforts are focused on three large groups: over 80, under 65 and essential worker collectives. Within this scheme, the strip between 66 and 79 years old has been left unbalanced (although Madrid starts this Monday with that group) and waiting for it to end with those over 80.

With the changes in strategy in recent weeks, the vaccination looks like this during April:

Ongoing groups

Residences and large dependents: It is the group where the task is practically done. Until last Saturday a 90% of the people who are in a residence and the employees of these were already vaccinated, with communities such as Castilla y León, which touch 96%.

This has not prevented outbreaks in recent days in residences where all users had put both doses, such as two cases in San Juan de Segura (Gipuzkoa) and Langreo (Asturias). However, in the vast majority of these centers a noticeable decrease in infections has been noted.

In this group are also being vaccinated large dependents who are not in residencesas well as their caregivers. They are getting both vaccines from Messenger RNA such as AstraZeneca.

Older than 80 years: They are being inoculated with messenger RNA (Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech) and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced last week that “in two weeks” would be covered.

Under 65: Thanks to a change of criteria decided three weeks ago, this age group has started to be inoculated with AstraZeneca.

Until now, this vaccine (which has raised many controversies after detecting some cases in Europe of deaths of people within hours of being injected) was limited to people up to 55 years of age. But the limit has been raised to 65, allowing, in addition to essential workers and health personnel, to receive this vaccinate the general population.

Inoculations of this drug are expected to increase after being received last Thursday one million doses of the so-called Oxford vaccine.

Health personnel and essential workers: This group includes, on the one hand, health, social-health, and prison personnel. On the other, groups of workers considered essential, such as bodies and security forces, emergencies and teachers. They are mostly receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccines available in Spain Carlos Gámez

Those who follow

Very high risk people: In the most recent update of the strategy, more details of the group of people at very high risk are given, It is the group that follows, and they will receive the doses in parallel to people between 70 to 79 years old. Preferably they will receive the messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna).

The high risk conditions described in the Health document are the following:

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation Solid organ transplantation and waiting list for solid organ transplantation Renal replacement therapy Oncohematological disease Solid organ cancer Primary immunodeficiencies HIV infection Down syndrome 40 years of age or older

Between 66 and 79 years old: It is the group that has been left in limbo in strategy. Age passes to receive the AstraZeneca (up to 65 years) and they are waiting for the over 80s to be finished.

At a general level, it is a group that is still waiting, but in some communities, such as Madrid, it will start this Monday at vaccinate people ages 77 to 79. Madrid authorities have explained that they have practically finished with the first doses in people over 80, and the date for the second has not yet arrived. In order not to remain detained, they will now inoculate those of 79, and then continue with those of 78 and 77.

In this group will apply Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, and Janssen when available.

General population 46 to 65 years: They are the last in the strategy. For those aged 56-65, the AstraZeneca will be tiled, while for those aged 46-55 the vaccine that is available at that time will be applied.

The arrival of Janssen

The authorities hope that the arrival of the Janssen, which is single-dose, Suppose a revolution in the campaign. It is estimated that it will begin to be distributed and applied in the European Union as of April 19, and will be used in all groups, starting with the oldest.