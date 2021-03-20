These are the great novelties of the Volkswagen Group for 2021

The Volkswagen Group held its annual press conference recently and shared a 371-page document on what happened in a 2020 affected by the coronavirus, while offering perspectives for the current year.

Deep in the lengthy PDF, details emerge about planned product launches between now and the end of 2021. Without further ado, this is what the German giant is planning.

Volkswagen will launch the ID.5, an electric SUV with a coupe look, as well as another SUV with the same aesthetics, but with thermal engines. We assume that it will be the Nivus, a more passionate T-Cross, which will emerge from the Navarra Landaben plant.



twenty-one Photos

The ID.4 Crozz, ID.4 X and ID.6 with three rows of seats will arrive in China later this year, while a locally produced Tiguan will arrive in India. The Taos in America and the Tarek in Russia are also on the agenda.

As for Skoda, the Fabia will debut a new generation, while the Kodiaq will receive a mid-cycle commercial facelift. The small crossover Kushaq, exclusive to India, has just been unveiled and, although it is not mentioned in the document, the Enyaq electric SUV is expected to have a coupe-style derivative, called the Enyaq GT.

Bentley plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentayga, alongside another PHEV model, namely an electrified Continental GT or Flying Spur. For its part, for Lamborghini it will be a quiet year, since only the already revealed Hurricane STO is mentioned in the document.



Four. Five Photos

On the contrary, very busy months await Porsche, since, in addition to bringing the 911 GT3 and Taycan Cross Turismo to the market, it has an update for the Macan, presumably the electric version that is the starting point of the next generation . In addition, “off-road sports models” will be added to the 911 family, probably the Safari variant, which has been talked about for a long time.

As for Audi, the recently revealed e-tron GT saloon will be joined by the upcoming Q4 e-tron and the now available Q5 Sportback, along with a PHEV version of the Q5 itself. Interestingly, the already announced all-electric Q5 e-tron is not mentioned in the document.

We are not forgetting Bugatti, who is planning a new member of the Chiron family. Its identity has not been revealed, but the Molsheim-based hypercar brand has said it is no longer chasing speed records, so the new W16 ‘monster’ will have other qualities.



24 Photos

Finally, the restylings of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona remain to be named, while CUPRA will launch the five-cylinder Formentor VZ5, with no less than 390 hp.