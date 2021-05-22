These are the great guests to liven up the religious wedding of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

This Saturday May 22 the mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will carry out the religious marriage bond with his partner Fernanda Gómez, in the city of Guadalajara, a week after having carried out the civil celebration in an exclusive beach in Nayarit.

The meeting promises to be full of luxuries, as different Mexican media have revealed the couple have an extensive musical repertoire planned that will resemble a concert.

Last week, her wedding by the civilian stood out for being exclusive and for having few guests unlike the religious one, which apparently will have more attendance, since it is being managed that among the confirmed artists to entertain the event there will be find The blue Angels, Banda El Recodo Y Manna, although the participation of some other special guests such as Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez, J Balvin Y Julion Alvarez.

It is worth mentioning that some images are already circulating on social networks where you can see setting up the stage where the celebrities hired for the event will sing.

On the other hand, it is also known that the Guadalajara City Council notified that they received the request from an event organizing company, so that they were allowed to close part of the first square of the city for an hour and a half as a parking lot so that only guests from Guadalajara can enter the site.

Given this, the show program ‘Gossip No Like’ assured that Canelo would have paid half a million dollars to celebrate his wedding Judging by the images, this information may be accurate, since only a large part was destined for musical groups.

Until this 2021 Álvarez’s fortune amounts to $ 165 million dollars after their most recent fights and that is how the wedding of Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez will have all kinds of luxuries.