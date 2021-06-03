these are the functions of the new paid Twitter

It was an open secret after the half confirmation, App Store through, of the subscription. Twitter Blue, the paid version of Twitter is now fully official, although for now its launch will be limited to a couple of countries of the total in which the company operates.

The Twitter subscription service will initially launch in Canada and Australia (later to reach the United States). Initial functionality will be somewhat limited, but will add additional options to users who subscribe to the service.

In addition to those described in the initial leak, Twitter Blue will allow users a basic point that other free users will not have: the ability to undo the sending of tweets. While this is far from the highly anticipated tweet editing feature, it is a first step that can serve as a substitute.

And we say first step because this option is poor enough to be limited to paid twitter: once a tweet has been sent to publish publication can be canceled for 30 seconds. More similar to the option present in services like Gmail than a tweet editor.

Twitter Blue: aesthetic advantages and little more for 35 euros a year

The price, which varies by country, is still unknown outside of Australia and Canada (if we leave out the previous leak). In those countries it will cost $ 4.49 AUD and $ 3.49 CAD respectively. If we take into account that it is a monthly subscription, the price of Twitter Blue, taking the Australian as a reference, is about 35 euros per year (2.99 euros per month at the current exchange rate).

The rest of the options that Twitter Blue includes are purely aesthetic and not functional. For example, it will allow change app and icon color, two options that do not provide more functionality but for which you will have to pay a subscription. Model that, by the way, other social apps like Reddit also have. New view for threads, and a way to organize tweets make up the rest of the news.

Of course, it must be borne in mind that the subscription payment does not include associated extra benefits. The app and the web will continue to show advertising, promoted tweets and the treatment of the data will be the same. In other words, Twitter Blue subscribers will not have more privacy than free users of the service.

And the truth is that the added functions are not vital for powerful users of the application. Not for the verified ones either. It is not very clear, then, the added value of paid twitter, at least in this initial stage.

Read this too …