Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 are the two incentives of the PlayStation service for this coming month.

Powerful pair of incentives forJunethe one who preparesSonywithPlayStation Plus, especially for fans of multiplayer action-shooter video games. In this sense, the pay-per-play service of the Japanese company offers access at no additional cost this coming month toCall of Duty: WWII and a Star Wars: Battlefront2. Also, TreasureRangers repeats among the PlayStation Talents.

Call of Duty: WWII, from Sledgehammer Games for Activision, presents itself as an overwhelming experience that redefines theWWIIfor a whole new generation of players whose game offer includes an interesting campaign mode, a cooperative mode and, of course, a multiplayer with different maps that lead those interested to participate in scenarios of historical inspiration.

From World War II toGalactic Civil War. Fans of George Lucas’ work this month will have the option to download Star Wars: Battlefront 2, a development by DICE for EA that, far from being content with improving the multiplayer offer of the first landing title, letting us know the story of Iden Versio, commander. of the Infernal Squadron, a lite force of the Empire.

On the other hand, Sony has confirmed that Treasure Rangers, an action video game, platforms and puzzles from the Spanish studio of Relevo Videogames, will be repeated on PlayStation Plus as part of the initiative of the national company PlayStation Talents. In closing, the firm also brings this month PS4 Open Series, a special Days of Play discount on the annual PS Plus subscription and new rewards.

We remember that until this next week, which begins in June, users can download the other two free PS Plus games for May.

More about: Star Wars Battlefront 2, Call of Duty: WWII, PlayStation Plus and Free Games.