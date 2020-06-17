Rumble Motors is a company that designs and manufactures their own electric motorcycles halfway between Sweden, the United States and China. The vintage and futuristic inspiration From its approach, it meets the electrical technology of the powertrain in the three models that make up its catalog, which are based on a philosophy that seeks to make them “sustainable, affordable and pleasant”. In its catalog it offers from an electric moped whose design is reminiscent of Swedish minimalism, passing through two futuristic electric scooter, up to one retro electric motorcycle reminiscent of the first 1977 Café Racer-style models.

The Rumble Motors catalog

Rumble Motors currently offers four electric vehicles that can be purchased through its website. The Rumble Air It is an electric moped with a maximum speed limited to 45 km / h. The Rumble V2 and her older sister, the Rumble V3They are two high-tech electric scooters with an innovative and futuristic design that reach a maximum speed of 65 km / h. Finally the electric motorcycles Rumble Scrambler, which is capable of reaching 100 km / h responds to the vintage design of Café Racer motorcycles.

Rumble Air electric moped.

The Rumble Air It meets the specifications of a moped so its electric motor has a power limited to 750W, reaching a maximum speed of 65 km / h. It is powered by a 700 Wh with which you can walk approximately 60 kilometers in ECO mode (double if dual battery option is chosen). Your entry price is 2,469.42 euros.

The Rumble V2 electric scooter combines a design that straddles the past and the future. The price of this version is 3,077.95 euros. Its electric motor is 2,000 W and its battery allows you to cycle up to 70 kilometers with each load. Her older sister, Rumble V3, it has a body of greater length and height, a partially modified fairing and wheels with a larger diameter. The motor is in this case of 3,000 W and the battery offers autonomy of up to 130 kilometers. The maximum speed increases up to 88 km / h. This causes its price to rise to 4,224.47 euros.

Rumble V2 electric scooter.

Finally the Rumble Scrambler, it is a vintage design electric motorcycle, 1977 Café Racer style, which costs 4,408.08 euros. It has an electric motor located in the rear wheel hub that develops a power of 3,000 W and allows a maximum speed of 100 km / h. It is powered by a removable 2.16 kWh capacity battery pack that can travel up to 110 kilometers with each charge.

Production strategy

Until now, the profits obtained from the sale of their motorcycles have been reinvested in the expansion of the company, a process that managers themselves have described as slow and tedious. “We remain in a loop where we have to sell motorcycles to make new ones, and we are losing customers because we are not able to deliver on time,” founder RJ Khademi explained in an interview with the Sacramento Business Journal.

Rumble V3 electric scooter.

Rumble has delivered a very small number of its electric motorcycles that are manufactured by hand at the moment. Of the 200 orders it has received, more than half came from customers in the United States and more specifically from the state of California. The manufacture of The top 25 units were located in China, with the aim of reducing costs. However, the team discovered that the quality control they could get with this strategy was not what they needed. Most units ended up having failures, many of them caused by defects in the production line.

Khademi assures that quality control requires “being present and supervising everything.” In this situation, the company has decided turn your production strategy around. First of all, with the opening of a fundraising campaign that allows the production chain not to depend on the sales chain. It also intends to open a new headquarters in California that will join the one it already has in Sacramento, while the headquarters remain in Sweden.

Electric Motorcycle Rumble Scrambler.

Engine sounds

Rumble Motors adds a feature that it considers differentiating to all its products: digital sounds that adds to the electric motor and that can be switched on and off with a single button to suit the pilot. According to the manufacturer, this feature “increases safety and makes fun more environmentally friendly.” For each model it makes, Rumble has been based on market research and it was by listening to customers that the idea for add sounds to the engineAs many of the motorcycle enthusiasts missed the noise from their combustion motorcycles.