These are the four biggest fortunes in the US … that pay the least taxes

Facade of the US Stock Exchange building on Wall Street (Photo: VIEW PRESS / Corbis / .)

An investigation has brought to light the tax returns of the 25 richest billionaires in the United States. The work, carried out by the ProPublica journalists’ network, covers data from the last 15 years. The value of the information obtained by this non-profit organization has set off alarms at the US Treasury (IRS), which is already investigating the leak.

The first of what will be a series of publications evidences the ability of some of the richest people in the world to pay little taxes in relation to their monumental benefits. At the moment, ProPublica has only released the first four names on the list for fiscal years 2014 to 2018. And these are the four largest fortunes in the US that, according to this report, pay the least taxes.

Warren Buffett, in a file photo (Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage)

1- Warren Buffet

The stock investor Warren Buffet heads the top 4 of the publication, with an increase in his wealth of 24.3 billion and an income of 125 million declared in those four years. According to the investigation, the guru of the Stock Market has paid 23.7 million in taxes.

Known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, it has a wealth of 96,000 million dollars, or at least that is the figure that Forbes magazine has released. ProPublica estimates that its real tax rate is 0.10%. To make this statement, the organization calculates what the shares of the companies have risen on the stock market and thus estimate the tax burden on income. However, it is a questionable system and one that I have never used before.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via . via .)

2- Jeff Bezos

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, does lead the list of the richest of Forbes with a fortune of 177,000 million, but in this ranking he is placed second. ProPublica’s report to …

