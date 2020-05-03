These are the foods to reduce the symptoms of menopause | Unsplash

As women we know that we are going through one more stage that means the end of one stage and the beginning of another; menopause. Menopause happens when the estrogen hormone stops being produced by our body And when this happens, they leave various symptoms that can be annoying on the go.

Menopause means a change in routine and lifestyle that we have to take steps to reduce its impact through a healthy diet, according to experts.

Some of the most common symptoms are hot flashes, night sweats, chills, sleep problems, mood swings, weight gain, slow metabolism, thinning hair, dry skin and loss of volume in the bust, among others. If these symptoms are not treated properly they can become a health problem, Although the symptoms cannot be avoided, their impact can be reduced with the correct foods.

Excess caffeine can have a negative impact on the quality of life of women experiencing menopause. This substance usually aggravates the symptoms of menopause It can even cause you to have difficulty breathing and even create some inflammation in the body.

Women going through menopause should get Omega 3 from their food during menopause. This element is found in fish, extra virgin olive oil and avocado. Omega 3 helps reduce hot flashes or hot flashes when menopause arrives and strengthens the cardiovascular system.

A low carbohydrate diet helps reduce hot flashes and night sweats. So supplement your diet by replacing carbohydrates with whole grain cereals like flaxseed or roots that help regulate the hormonal system.

Salads are the best option to get all the nutrients from raw vegetables and antioxidants from green food like spinach or celery. Also, during the menopause stage, your metabolism will slow down, so it is recommended not to eat a heavy meal so that your body absorbs all the nutrients.

