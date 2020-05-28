Mexico City.- In this quarantine for coronavirus (Covid-19), it is possible that being in our homes makes us more hungry or whim Normally, however, the foods we have in the pantry may be the cause of premature aging, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), these foods lack nutritional quality.

In addition to causing weight gain and the illnesses that this brings, it has been shown that they can deteriorate Our organism.

An article published by professors of the university of Navarra, in the prestigious American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, has shown that ultra-processed foods help accelerate aging.

Because consuming these foods frequently not only threatens your health in terms of nutrition, but also causes a aging premature in your body.

According to an article published on the website of the university where the directors of the aforementioned study work, the greatest finding that this produced was that it was found that a high consumption of food ultraprocessed deteriorates telomeres (final structure of the chromosomes) and accelerates its shortening, which causes premature aging.

Foods that age

Some of these foods are the most common that are never missing at home, since they are:

The drinks.

Juices.

Premade snacks.

Cookies.

Sweetened cereals.

Other ultra-processed products.

And what are ultra-processed foods? According to the pharmacist Lucia Alonso Pedrero, one of the authors of the study, is about products that do not contain a whole or identifiable food, but rather long lists of additives such as flavoringsdyes emulsifiers, conservatives and many others.

Being the clearest examples, carbonated drinks and soft drinks, processed meats (sausages, burgers), industrial pastries, “ready to heat” products and many of the sugary cereals that we usually consume to start our day to day. So download the processed snacks and better opt for one prepared at home.

