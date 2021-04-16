these are the following age groups after the Janssen break and AstraZeneca changes

The Government of Spain, like the European Union as a whole, maintains the objective of achieving the group immunity -the 70% of the population– before the end of August. They do not affect this, they say, the recent delay at the beginning of the administration of the vaccine of a dose of Janssen, because the US and European regulators are studying the relationship of these doses with very rare and very infrequent cases of thrombosis. Nor would the calendar alter successive changes criteria that have been applied to the use of vials of AstraZeneca, which currently target people between the ages of 60 and 69.

Despite these setbacks, which are normal according to experts in all phase 4 of pharmacovigilance of the development of any medicine and other vaccines, the Government maintains the milestones announced by Pedro Sánchez last week. This is the calendar that the president announced:

This week: more people vaccinated with the 2nd dose than infected with covid-19.1st week of May: 5 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.1st week of June: 10 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.3rd week of June: 15 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.4th week of July: 20 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.“Before the end of August”: 33 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen (70% of the Spanish population, which would be equivalent to group immunity).

Until this Thursday, they are 3,253,537 people who in Spain have already received the second dose of vaccine against covid-19, so they have reached the complete immunization schedule. An amount slightly less than total number of coronavirus infections in Spain, which according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health published this Thursday amount to 3,396,685. Everything indicates that the Government would reach the first proposed milestone before the end of this week.

Who’s turn is it?

At this time and according to the latest update of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 prepared by Health, currently it is vaccinating over 80 (group 5A), to people between 70 and 79 (group 5B), to people with conditions of very high risk (group 7: undergoing chemotherapy treatment or with metastases, transplanted patients, on dialysis, with HIV and over 40 years with Down syndrome), and people between 69 and 66 (group 5C).

Furthermore, in the current Phase 2 of the vaccination schedule also enters the one classified as’other health and social health personnel‘(group 3) and essential workers (group 6), as well as the people between 56 and 65 (group 8) years and between 46 and 55 years (group 9). “Vaccination is carried out as doses of vaccines become available,” the document warns.

This is how the vaccination campaign goes

According to the latest vaccination report published this Thursday by the Ministry of Health, 91% of the institutionalized seniors is already vaccinated with both doses (and the 98% has at least one puncture on); of the over 80 years old, 56% already have both doses and the 97% the first; of the people of between 79 and 70 years, the 31% it already has the first dose and 3% with the two doses; of the population between 69 and 60 years, they are already the 32% those who have at least the first puncture and 5% those who already have the complete pattern.

For the people between 59 and 50 years, already vaccinated for being essential workers, are the 12% those who have the first dose and 6% those who already have both. The same is true for the cohorts of between 49 and 25 years, 11% of which already have the first puncture and 4%, both; Y between 24 and 18 years old, of which the 5% has the first dose and 2%, both.

If the Government’s calendar is met, for the first week of May all over 75 years they would have received both doses of the vaccine; for the first week of June they would have immunized all the people over 65 years old; for the third week of June, all the over 55 years old; for the fourth week of july, all the older than 45 to 50 years; and for before end of august, all citizens over 30 years old.

