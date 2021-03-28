These are the five largest data centers in the world

Data centers, those large data centers, are in full growth and expansion. The fact that we are increasingly using cloud services means that more and more CPDs are needed and that these are increasingly large and powerful.

It is a sector that is in full evolution and from which great growth is also expected. Many of them are for the exclusive use of a company, but large constructions are, in many cases, of large hyperscalers and other collocation companies.

These are (at the moment) the five largest data centers in the world.

Kolos data center, Norway

The largest data center in Europe It is located in a small town in Norway. The Kolos data center covers two million square meters on four floors and is positioned as a hyperscalable data center, with plans to consume up to 1,000 megawatts of energy by 2027.

One of its main characteristics is that it is perfectly and aesthetically integrated into the natural landscape.

Kolos, an American-Norwegian company, insists that the installation will work 100% with renewable energy sources, taking advantage of Norway’s abundant hydroelectric infrastructure. According to the company, this results in a 60% savings in energy costs, further reducing prices for the consumer.

Harbin, China Data Center

Located in Heilongjiang Province, Harbin Data Center is the largest structure in Harbin City.

Covering more than two million square meters, the facility, owned and operated by China Mobile, is one of the company’s flagship operations. Harbin consumes 150 megawatts of electricity.

The Citadel, United States

The Cidatel, which is still awaiting completion, is located near Reno in northern Nevada. The facility covers more than two million square meters and, when fully operational, will consume 650 megawatts of energy, 100% of which comes from renewable sources.

Built and owned by Switch, Citadel leverages the company’s hyperloop network to deliver nine millisecond latency to Los Angeles and San Diego, with a seven millisecond connection to the company’s main facilities.

Powered by 100% renewable energy and built on more than 260 patents and patent pending claims by Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy, it consumes up to 650 MW of power.

China Telecom Data Center, China

Located in the Inner Mongolia Information Park, the China Telecommunications Data Center covers more than 3.2 million square meters and contains a cloud computing data center, call centers, warehouse, offices and accommodation for the staff.

It is estimated that its construction cost more than 3,000 million dollars. It should be noted that Hohhot is an attractive location for the world’s largest data centers, such as its level of precipitation and climate, with an average temperature of 6 ° C.

Utah data center

The Utah data center, which is also known as the Intelligence Community Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative Data Center, is located in Bluffdale, Utah. It covers almost half a million square meters. It is designed with the future scope of digitization in mind and can store data in the order of exabytes or more.

The facility was completed in 2019 and an estimated $ 1.5 billion was spent on the construction of the facility. Due to massive power surges towards the end of its completion, the facility opened after a year delay. This facility uses about 65 megawatts of electricity that costs about $ 40 million a year.