These are the five countries to which Spain will donate the first 750,000 vaccines

The first vaccines arrive in Spain, last December. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via .)

Spain has begun donating 7.5 million vaccines against coronavirus to Latin American and Caribbean countries, which will be distributed through the COVAX mechanism, a mechanism coordinated by the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), the Coalition for the Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Following the agreement between AstraZeneca, COVAX and Spain, the first donations will amount to more than 750,000 doses and will go to Paraguay, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador and Nicaragua. The Government chaired by Pedro Sánchez has committed a total of 22.5 million of the vaccines authorized in the European Union and used in Spain, of which at least 7.5 million will go to Latin American countries.

Donations will be channeled through COVAX with logistical support from UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in line with Spain’s will to articulate a multilateral response to the crisis caused by Covid-19.

The distribution of the doses destined for Latin America and the Caribbean is carried out based on epidemiological needs

The distribution of the doses destined for Latin America and the Caribbean is carried out based on the epidemiological needs of the different countries of the region and the coordination of actions of the different actors involved that COVAX carries out. Distribution will be progressive, as Spain makes the vaccines available to the mechanism.

The first recipient countries are: Paraguay, which will receive 252,000 doses; Guatemala, 201,600; Ecuador and Peru, 101,760 respectively; and Nicaragua: 97,920. Shipments will materialize in the next few days.

The Secretary of State for Health: “It is not about giving what is left over”

The Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, assured this Monday that the donation campaign is not altruism from rich countries: “It is not about giving what is left over,” he added. For Calzón, the purchase of vaccines made by the European Union, greater than the number of inhabitants, represents a determined commitment to contribute to the dissemination of the vaccine throughout the planet. This, he has said, is the only way to end the pandemic.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…