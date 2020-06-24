On the left, an image taken at 07:41 hours on June 24 from the Palace Resort hotel in Cancun; On the right, an image captured in the same place and at the same time, on June 16 (Photo: WebcamsdeMexico)

The dust cloud of the Sahara has already arrived in Mexico. And the first images of its effects were captured in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo.

From early in the morning, the dry air mass of the African desert he advanced on the jewel of the Mexican Caribbean and enveloped the city in a misty environment, fading the deep blue of the sky, and hiding the sun.

This is observed in a video published on Twitter by Webcams of Mexico, which shows live the view from the Beach Palace Resort, located in the prestigious hotel zone of Cancun. In addition, the phenomenon also penetrated other points of the entity, as can be seen in a photograph taken in Isla Mujeres.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the phenomenon will affect this Wednesday the Yucatan Peninsula, Quintana Roo and Campeche, and it is expected that in these three states the maximum concentration of aerosols will occur during Thursday and Friday.

« Later, it will move over waters of the Gulf of Mexico, passing over coastal areas of Veracruz and Tamaulipas. Finally, on the night of Friday, June 26, the phenomenon will move to the southern part of the United States of America and will no longer affect the Mexican territory directly, « the agency of the National Water Commission said in a statement.

In its path, the dust cloud will cause a deficit of rains and absence of cloudiness. This in turn could lead to an increase in temperatures. The sky will be misty and the sunrises and sunsets will take on a reddish color.

On the left, an image taken at 08:00 on June 24 from the Ixchel Beach hotel in Isla Mujeres; On the right, an image captured in the same place and at the same time, on June 16 (Photo: WebcamsdeMexico) View from the Krystal hotel in Cancun (Photo: Webcams de México)

Regarding its possible adverse health effects, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) confirmed this Wednesday that the event, due to its characteristics, does not pose a risk to Mexico.

« CENAPRED reports that the dust from the #Sahara present on the Mexican territory does not represent a high risk for the population due to the concentrations and the duration of the event », confirmed in a tweet.

Along the same lines, Fabián Vázquez, Manager of Observation and Telematics Networks of the SMN, indicated in an interview with Infobae México that one would have to wait to find out how the phenomenon would influence the country’s pollution levels, since it depends on the concentration of particles, and this varies throughout the journey through the Atlantic.

“When you are in an area where there is a very high concentration of this dust, there may be some respiratory problems, especially in Europe, where this type of affectation has occurred, because it gets there very close to the dust cloud. Here we are very far, many days pass so that it arrives, counted the expert.

On the left, an image taken at 08:00 on June 16 from the Ixchel Beach hotel in Isla Mujeres; On the right, an image captured in the same place and at the same time, on June 24 (Photo: WebcamsdeMexico)

Although the health risks of Mexicans are ruled out, Cenapred issued, as a preventive measure, a series of recommendations, which should be followed especially by citizens who present respiratory difficulties.

* People with respiratory diseases (COPD or asthma), older adults, pregnant women, and children should wear respiratory protectors such as face masks or a damp cloth handkerchief to cover the nose and mouth.

* If you have a foreign body sensation in your eyes, wash them with plenty of water. It is preferable to use potable, boiled or chlorinated water. You must also wash your hands before starting the procedure.

* Cover water sources like wells, containers or storage ponds of water to avoid contamination.

* Use personal protective equipment such as glasses, a mouthpiece or a damp cloth handkerchief to cover the nose and mouth.

* Moisten the house floor before sweeping to avoid resuspension of dust that may accumulate on the floor.

How to watch the preview live

(Photo: RAMMB)

Due to the interest aroused by the dust cloud from the Sahara due to its density and magnitude, the Office of Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology (RAMMB) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States, has an internet map to monitor the progress of the event in real time.

The digital tool allows choose date, time range, satellite, or speed to which you want to observe the displacement. Early this Wednesday you can see how part of the mass is already moving over the state of Yucatan. In this link you can directly access the live image, but it is important to update the date in the « End Date » tab, today.

Tolvanera in Torreón and dust from the Sahara: two different phenomena

Tolvanera darkens the morning in Torreón and the La Laguna area (Infobae)

Through social networks, on the morning of this Wednesday, June 24, great confusion spread about a strong tolvanera that hit Torreón, in Coahuila. Many users believed that it was the eruption of the Sahara dust cloud, and the images of the sandstorm went viral on networks. However, the authorities assured that These two events are not related.

The explanation of the phenomenon that occurred in Coahuila is that the tolvanera encountered a channel of low atmospheric pressure, which caused « the sky to close suddenly and the morning to darken », as explained in an interview with the newspaper Milenio the meteorologist from Conagua, José Abad Calderón Partida.

The expert noted that this is « Local dust and sand », which is common in the area, so not to be confused with the phenomenon of the cloud coming from the african desert.

