These are the fines for not turning off the stopped engine

Small gestures that we perform on a daily basis can lead to a good fine. Did you know that you can be penalized for not turning off the engine or tying your bike to a tree?

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 6, 2021 (13:00 CET)

Fines for keeping the engine running or for tying your bike to a tree or streetlight

Warm days are approaching, the highest temperatures and the drowsiness of waiting without the air conditioning of the car. A good reason to keep your car’s engine running… And be fined. Also if you take advantage of the clear sky to ride a bike and tie it to a tree… or a lamppost.

Any of these small gestures, which we can usually perform in our own ignorance, They are grounds for sanction in many cities. These rules are regulated by the traffic ordinances of each one of them and they all have their particularities.

However, be fined for keep the car engine running once parked is no exception. Both in Madrid like in Barcelona It is a reason for a fine to understand that we are polluting while the car is stopped. Either of the two examples works and in them the fine is usually around 100 euros.

Bicycles, be careful where you leave them

Something similar happens with the tied from a bicycle. Municipal ordinances usually consider this situation as a deterioration of the city when carried out on a tree or on specially protected furniture, such as the modernist streetlights of Barcelona. In addition, these regulations also specify that bicycles cannot be tied to benches or places where make work difficult for operators from the Town Hall (the example of the lampposts is once again used).

As they are considered minor offenses, Tying up a bike in the wrong place usually carries a fine of around 100 euros but in Barcelona, ​​for example, this category raises the maximum amount above 450 euros, so everything will depend on the severity of the damage that the cyclist may have caused.