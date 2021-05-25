These are the figures who aspire to conquer the Concacaf Nations League with the USA

Gregg Berhalter unveiled the final list of 23 players with whom he will compete to lift the Concacaf Nations League in the coming weeks and it includes the best current footballers of USA. Nothing was saved before the nearest target.

First the USMNT will play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen and will have 27 players available, including Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Weston McKennie (Juventus FC) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

They will not be Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC) and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Manchester City), both will be with their teams in the final of the Champions League in Porto on May 29.

Then, the selection of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ will have their entire arsenal of good footballers available to play the semi-finals of the Nations League on June 6 against Honduras at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos.

Good morning to everyone back home! ☀️ A few more arrivals into camp today: 🇺🇸 tyler_adams14

🇺🇸 sergino_dest

🇺🇸 Tim Weah pic.twitter.com/zKinCcnpk9 – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 25, 2021

If they win, they will face Mexico or Costa Rica in the final. Both will play in the other semifinal bracket. “It has been a great year for our group of players and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now is to continue this success, ”stated Berhalter.

In addition to the aforementioned, the US will have other names that could be fundamental in the Berhalter scheme. Tyler Adams, Julian Green, and Timothy Weah. Of the 23 mentioned, 18 belong to clubs from different European leagues.

These are the 23 summoned by the United States

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenses: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk) Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).

The # USMNT's 23-player @CNationsLeague roster by position. MORE: https://t.co/tpsOGcv4oF pic.twitter.com/brQBHl2u75 – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 24, 2021

