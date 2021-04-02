These are the figures for depression and anxiety during confinement in pregnant women

During the lockdown by pandemic, the depression and the anxiety in the general population they increased. In the case of pregnant women, until now this impact on mental health has not been studied in depth. Now, a study by the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and its research institute (VHIR) has shown that this negative impact was much more notable, especially in the case of pregnant women. no social support suitable.

The study, published in the Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, involved 204 pregnant women during your visits to the hospital between March 27 and May 4, 2020that is, during confinement in the first wave of the pandemic.

The negative emotional impact during confinement is greatly aggravated in the case of pregnant women. And this increase may translate into an increased risk of postpartum depression.

The women answered questionnaires that allowed the researchers to measure their levels of depression and anxiety and their social support (social interactions, as well as emotional or affective support). Specifically, they found that 38% of pregnant women had symptoms of depression and 59% of anxiety. Other studies carried out during confinement have shown that, in the general population, these figures are 18.7 and 21.6%, respectively.

“The negative emotional impact during confinement is very aggravated in the case of pregnant women. And this increase may translate into an increased risk of Postpartum depression, which is associated with poor nutrition and health in the offspring, and can interfere with breastfeeding, the mother-child bond, the care of the baby and other children and the relationship with their partner ”, he explains to SINC Maia brik, one of the authors, who is currently conducting a national study with the aim of knowing the prevalence of said depression during the pandemic.

The work delved into the situation of these women to find factors that increase the risk of suffering from these disorders. “Knowing these causes helps us to take them into account in the future and develop strategies to improve the health of patients earlier,” adds Brik, a specialist in the Obstetrics Service and a researcher at VHIR.

Worse early in pregnancy and without social support

The experts found that these symptoms were more frequent during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, and not so much during the third trimester. “This is probably related to the fact that, in these early stages of pregnancy, there is a greater risk of losing the fetus,” Brik reasoned.

On the other hand, the study also shows that not receiving social support during pregnancy is related to the development of anxiety and depression in a pandemic situation. “In pregnant women with little social support, this effect was even greater, so future social strategies such as improving maternity resources, helping to care for the baby or increasing maternity leave should be considered,” says the researcher. “During pregnancy it is important to identify the vulnerable group to provide social support measures.”

These symptoms were more common during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy. The study also shows that not receiving social support is related to anxiety and depression in a pandemic situation

Same opinion Miguel Sandonis, associate psychiatrist of the Vall d’Hebron Perinatal Mental Health Program: “It would be important to implement programs that offer additional social support during pregnancy to reduce anxiety and depression, especially in an exceptional situation such as the one we are living with. pandemic. This would also help reduce stress and the risks of complications or premature delivery ”.

In relation to the presence of previous problems of mental health, the investigation showed that the impact of the confinement was minor. “A third of the women already received drug treatment for this cause and, in addition, people with this type of disorder may have developed a certain resilience – which would serve as a protective factor against a stressful situation such as confinement -“, underline the authors.

Finally, the study analyzed the effect of body mass index of women in the development of depression or anxiety. As previous studies point out in this regard, the increase in the body mass index was associated with a greater risk of presenting symptoms of depression.

Reference:

Maia Brik et al .: Psychological impact and social support in pregnant women during lockdown due to SARS-CoV2 pandemic: A cohort study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.