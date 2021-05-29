These are the favorite teams to win the Eurocup

05/28/2021

On at 21:24 CEST

The European Championship will start on June 11 with 24 teams fighting to be a month later in the final that will be played at Wembley Stadium, although only four combined appear on the list of candidates for the title. Among the favorite selections are the two finalists from the previous edition, Portugal and France, as well as rejuvenated England and effervescent Belgium. At a second level are the teams of Italy, Spain and Germany, who will fight to regain ground lost after the latest disappointments.

The French team theoretically starts as the great aspirant after having won the World Cup and had to settle for the runner-up in the last European Championship. The team led by Didier Deschamps has a first-rate star roster. The return of Karim Benzema allows him to further increase his impressive roster of forwards, with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé as first swords and Ousmane Dembélé, Giroud Olivier, Ben Yedder and Coman Kingsley as main alternatives.

The ‘bleus’ also have plenty of physique and quality in midfield (Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté) and defense (Jules Koundé, Hernández Lucas, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard and Raphaël Varane). His main problem will be that the draw was not friendly and included him in the so-called group of death, along with Portugal and Germany, as well as Hungary.

YOUTH AND TALENT

The English team is another of the great favorites after having shone in the last World Cup and having confirmed the expectations during the qualifying phase. Gareth Southgate, the English coach, has bet on the youth and has enough talent to aspire to anything. Led by Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Phil Foden arrive ready to take on the world.In the second step appear Belgium, which was one of the sensations of the World Cup, and the current champion, Portugal, who will once again be entrusted to the goals of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, although he has been rejuvenated with the entry of players such as Joao Félix, André Silva, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches and Bruno Fernandes, the star of Manchester United.

Fernando Santos’ recipe will be the usual one again, defensive strength and lethal counterattacks taking advantage of the artillery at your disposal.

Robert Martínez, on the other hand, has managed to place the Belgian team as one of the candidates based on association football, which He has added the solidity of Thibaut Courtois under the sticks and the individual quality of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

PLENARY OF VICTORIES

The Belgian team completed an immaculate qualifying round (full of victories) and he has only added one draw and two defeats in an official match since he fell in the World Cup semifinals against France. The question centers on knowing how Hazard will face the Eurocup after his innumerable injuries and the very poor season he has signed with Real Madrid.

Behind these four teams are Germany, Italy and Spain, which They are ready to regain the throne and show that they are competitive again. It will be the last big date for Joachim Low and the first for Luis Enrique Martínez and Roberto Mancini.