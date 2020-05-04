Related news

Oil has fallen prey to a Unusual price volatility in its history. An atypical scenario that is the result of the conjunction of several characteristic and intrinsic factors of this raw material. José Antonio Pérez, head of training at the BME Institute, explains what they are and how they affect your quote.

The first of the circumstances that mark the evolution of crude oil differently compared to other raw materials is in the way its supply is built. Pérez remembers that “It is a very peculiar market”, since the OPEC countries are the ones that modulate the world supply, which “does not form naturally, but is somewhat distorted”.

On the demand side, the expert from the BME Institute recalls that the current situation is “exceptional”. In this sense, he remarks that “Planes don’t fly our skies, there are hardly any cars on the roads” and that the increase in public spending that the economies have to face to face the coronavirus undermines oil consumption worldwide.

José Antonio Pérez, head of training at the BME Institute





Investment strategies

On this point, he comments that what most marks the evolution of the price of crude oil is the pace of economic activity. Here you find another difference with the equity and fixed income markets, “where what is discounted are future expectations or about interest rates ”, he explains.

In any case, he acknowledges that, “although there are many comments about new forms of energy, economies remain dependent on oil” He insists: “Probably to a lesser extent than before, but they are still dependent on oil.”

Pérez also points out that the impact of the evolution of crude oil on the stock market is “very brief”. However, it points out that the effect is longer and deeper in the sectors most linked to this raw material such as airlines and the oil and refinery companies themselves.

