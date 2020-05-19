In 2010, the Baqueira-Beret station wanted to transform a cafeteria in the Orri Sector into an après ski lounge. Only the French brand Moët & Chandon entered the competition, which from then on managed this local called Moët Lounge, at 1,800 meters high.

There, the champagne, oysters, ham and party make the ideal context to gather celebrities of all kinds both from Madrid and Barcelona: from the heart, actors, actresses, influencers, etc. Moët puts it all and at the end of the year he pays according to the bottles sold.

Every year, over the Constitution Bridge, the Moët Winter Lounge opens its doors with an opening party which lacks nothing. This is the aerial photo of the start of the season party and the video with the summary of the party from Egami Productions:

In other words, people with money are going to spend the money in a place where they are offered select products and company of the same condition. Then they share it on social networks with the hashtag #moetwinterlounge. So far no problem, but in recent hours the controversy has jumped over an article in Global Chronicle.

This article talks about security problems derived from the time at which these parties occur. The fact is that from there, at that time, there is no other option than to get off by car and according to the sources consulted by the newspaper, the drivers would do it ‘drunk’, which is why the Mossos d’Esquadra would have put controls of alcohol on the road between Baqueira and the town of Beret. They accompany him in this video and there are some more circulating on networks:

The point is that the party is a success and hundreds of people come to the Moët Winter Lounge in Baqueira, station that has some of the best ski slopes in Spain, to close your day of skiing. So many that the same sources indicate that they would be thinking of restricting access, charging admission or allowing entry only by list.