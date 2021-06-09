These are the episodes of the third season of Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is already preparing its next installment and, in addition to having surprises included, some confirmations of what will come have already been made.

Netflix is already preparing the last details for the launch of a new season of its star series: The Umbrella Academy. One of the great news in this regard is the publication of the name of all the episodes of it. More information is coming.

The next part of this production will have 10 chapters, with which it will reach 30, since the two previous sections had the same number of capsules. However, for some fans it is a delight to know that more material is coming.

The show is the adaptation of the comics with the same name from the publisher Dark horse. For fans and experts, the project has been one of the best transitions from graphic literature to live-action entertainment, which has been reflected in the indicators.

The title has one of the best reproduction rates, as well as great media exposure, with few comments to the contrary.

Thus, the most famous streaming platform in the world took advantage of its most recent event, the Netflix Geeked Week, in which he shared with the followers the titles of the ten fragments. Some of them more telling than others, but the expectation for all is the same.

This is the complete list: S 3 – E 1: “Meet the family” S 3 – E 2: “The largest ball of yarn in the world” S 3 – E 3: The pocket full of lightning “S 3 – E 4: “Kugelblitz” S 3 – E 5: “Kindest Cut” S 3 – E 6: “Marigold” S 3 – E 7: “Auf Wiedershen” S 3 – E 8: “Wedding at the end” S 3 – E 9 : ”Six Bells” S 3 – E 10: “Oblivion”

According to the opinion, on the other hand, this could be the last season. It should be noted that this will be released at least after March 2022.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot page, Tom hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, with Ritu Arya, Yusuf. Gatewood, Marin ireland, Jordan claire robbins, Kate walsh Y Colm Feore.