According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO) the characteristics, on the trends and characteristics of the employed persons in the country. This was divided into 11 sectors that represent the highest economic activity.

Among these is agriculture, commerce, construction, education and health, extractive, government, professional services, transformation, transport and tourism. But four of these are the main ones that together make up 58.6 percent of the employed population.

Commerce has 9.7 million employed people, followed by transformation with 8.8 million and finally agriculture and personal services with 5.9 million.

Asset management and global governance as a marketing trend:

This is divided into a political level and another at an economic level, both dimensions involve an organic and complex process, in which the public and private sectors intervene at the national and international levels.

According to Paz Díaz Nieto, Alejandra de la Torre, Lourdes Epstein and Jacob Bañuelos in the text “The current social megatrends and their impact on the identification of strategic business opportunities” the megatrends have both political and economic characteristics.

This is because the characteristic elements of the megatrend in its political dimension are manifested in the values ​​that structure and organize society, such as type of government, laws and role of the citizen.

It should not surprise us if the factors that have driven the development of mega-trends in terms of asset management and global governance have to do with the crises in economic models in recent years.

Sectors with more paid workers in Mexico?

Young people between the ages of 16 and 24 work in the tourism sector up to 21 percent, followed by transformation with 18.2 percent and commerce with 17.6 percent. On the other hand, in the sectors where the youngest are between 25 and 34 years old, it is in professional services, up to 31 percent, followed by the education and health sector with 37.7 percent and the transformation sector with 26.4 percent.

Among the population between 35 and 44 years of age, the most employed sectors are education and health with 27.3 percent, followed by the government sector with 27 percent and transportation with 25.5 percent.

Finally, up to 49.1 percent of people who work in agriculture are over 45 years old, followed by personal services with 41.9 percent and the government sector with up to 41.9 percent.

Imagine that 7 out of 10 Mexican workers are subordinate and remunerated, with the Government sector as the main, being 100 percent, followed by extractive with 96.1 percent and the education and health sector with 91.7 percent from the workers.

On the other hand, the sectors with the most employers is the construction sector, with 10 percent, followed by the tourism sector with 8.7 percent and agriculture with 7.1 percent.

Self-employed workers are found in the agriculture sector up to 40.8 percent, followed by commerce with 38.9 percent and tourism with 27.3 percent.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299