Luis Miguel has a very sophisticated taste for automobiles, and this list demonstrates them without a doubt

Luis Miguel He is one of the most recognized singers worldwide, his successful career has forged it based on great effort, but above all, demonstrating the great talent of which he is the owner and with which he has captivated thousands of fans. .

His life has been surrounded by great luxuries and beautiful women, however, something that few knew of the famous singer, is his taste for cars.

The singer of Mexican origin has been seen on board some luxury models such as Mercedes- Benz E-Class, vehicle where last year he moved during his tour in Argentina.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé.

Credit: Courtesy Mercedes-Benz.

According to the website Parabrisas, in its first years of fame, ‘Luismi’ had some quite luxurious models for the time such as the MercuryÂ Grand Marquis, he Ford Fairmont or the Mercedes 380SL, the latter used for the video clip of “EntrÃ © gate”, in the year 1990.

Apparently Mercedes Benz He became one of the preferred car firms by ‘El Sol de MÃ © xico’ as the singer is known, as he has been repeatedly seen using a model from the European automaker. The Mercedes S series would be a favorite of the singer and the division Maybach with model 62 at the helm (Maybach 62) it became one of the benchmarks for the transport of the interpreter.

Another of the cars in which Luis Miguel has been seen is the Stuttgart E430 as well as other motorsport gems like him Ferrari 360 Spider with a 3.6 hp 400 hp engine, purchased in 2004.

Ferrari 360 Spider.

Credit: Pixabay.

There is no doubt that Luis Miguel is fascinated by cars that combine luxury, large dimensions and sportiness, such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom 2013 with 6.8 V12 453 HP engine.

