These are the dividends of an Ibex above 9,100 points

These are the dividends for the next few months. of an Ibex above 9,100 points

The most outstanding news this week has been the publication of the dividend distribution days of the main companies of the Ibex 35. Although the pandemic still continues, there are already dates highlighted in red on the calendar such as CIE Automotive, Endesa or Fluidra that They are going to mark the summer period for the distribution of profits and the Spanish stock market, which is preparing for it, is already above 9,100 points and shows that it overcomes the effect of the ‘sell in may’. In fact, the values ​​of Sabadell Telefonica and Fluidra are positioned as the most relevant within the Ibex 35 with clearly bullish prices.

In addition, Iberdrola has gained prominence this week. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, the electricity company “has met its results and has set ambitious targets for the coming quarters with increasing weight of the network business in the Group as a whole and a greater contribution also from the business of renewable ”.

The independent analyst, Álvaro Climent, has analyzed in an interview published this week what values ​​sustain the Ibex 35. “The annual impulse of the Ibex 35 has three proper names: banks, Telefónica and Inditex,” he said. However, Antonio Espín, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, assures that, despite being quoted in zones of maximums, the truth is that ” it lacks consistency and, although the banks are not bad, none of the big companies has a clear and forceful buying pressure ”.

Second, the Continuous Market also stands out this week with two values ​​that rise more than 200% in one year. These are Urbas and Tubos Reunidos that stand out for their year-on-year advance in their price and for having a very different trajectory, but which, in both cases, has allowed them to overcome barriers and gain the confidence of investors.

European stocks have also excelled this week, seeing an improvement from a technical perspective. The French CAC 40, the German DAX 30 and the Portuguese PSI 20 are at their best technical moment with a score of nine points out of ten, according to the technical indicators developed by the Investment Strategies analysis department, which makes them the best stock indices in Europe from a technical perspective as they all reflect a bull phase of the cycle.

However, Investment Strategy experts ask for caution and are already thinking about protection against inflation. “Central banks ignore the recent rise in inflation that does worry the rest of the economic agents and is activating pernicious dynamics. We do not know how far prices will evolve, but we are beginning to protect the portfolio from a palpable risk ”, according to Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of investment strategies analysis.

On the other hand, although he highlights the good economic moment, Luis Francisco Ruiz advocates this week for prudence. “The positive economic moment will extend into the coming months supporting the primary uptrend. However, good expectations are reflected in prices and we opted for a consolidation that allows to purge excesses. We don’t think this is a good time to add more risk ”.

Finally, this week leaves us a change in the fund portfolio which will be vital when investing.

