These are the Disney + premieres for this weekend

These are the premieres of Disney + for this weekend

The Disney + platform has prepared these productions for its platform while we are still waiting for the series “Loki”, so if you don’t know what else to see, keep reading and find out all the news.

As you may remember, every Friday, Disney + has a series of productions ready for the complete enjoyment of its subscribers during the weekend.

And this is how a few weeks after “Loki” arrives, this is what is available on the Disney + platform as of this Friday.

Notably, the most anticipated releases include the ‘Cruella’ movie, the ‘Chaparreando’ series and the new season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’.

And the truth is that Disney + does not want to be left behind, so week after week it finds itself surprising everyone with endless news.

List of premieres for this weekend:

Disney + premieres

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2” (EPISODE 2) “Inside Pixar” (Episodes 16 to 20) “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Chapter 4) “Bisg Shot: Elite Trainer” (Ch. 4) “The Mighty Ducks” (Episode 9) “El Ristorantino de Arnoldo” (Season finale) “Marvel: Adventures of Super Heroes” (SHORT Season 4) “Inside the Grand Canyon” (Documentary) “Calle Dálmatas 101 ”(Season 1)“ Muppet Moment ”(Season 1)“ Science of the Absurd ”(Season 8)“ Chaparreando ”(Season 1)