Like dozens of industries, the coronavirus pandemic has strongly affected the entertainment and, specifically, the music pandemic. For obvious reasons, all concerts and festivals have been canceled and / or postponed leaving a void in the hearts of artists and fans around the world. However, this gap has been gradually filling with the efforts of hundreds of musicians to get closer to their fans through virtual concerts and new music releases. Unfortunately, and due to special circumstances, many other artists have had to postpone the release of their albums with a broken heart. Here we leave you the list of projects that we will have to wait a little longer to hear:

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Lady Gaga’s sixth album was scheduled for release on April 10, but the American singer and producer announced that this would no longer be the case. Without setting a new official release date, Gaga said: “It just doesn’t seem right to release this album with everything that’s going on with this global pandemic.”he said in a statement. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. ” Gaga’s concerts in Las Vegas between April and May have been suspended, although her Chromatica Ball shows for this summer are still scheduled.

Sam Smith – To Die For

Sam Smith’s third album, To Die For, was moved to a release on June 5 from its original date of May 1. Smith has been one of the few artists who has not directly blamed the coronavirus as the main reason for this, but it is also not crazy to assume it. She also recently posted online that she is not feeling healthy right now.

Jarvis Cocker – Beyond the Pale

Jarvis Cocker has postponed the release of Beyond the Pale, the debut album of his new group JARV IS due to COVID-19. Their album release was originally set for May 1, but will now be released on September 4 via Rough Trade. “It is a drag to have to make these changes, but we are sure you understand why they are necessary,” Jarvis wrote, adding, “We are looking for ways to do some sort of ‘virtual action’ on the internet. We miss you!”.

HAIM – Women in Music Part III

Haim has delayed the release of her third studio album, Women in Music Part III, which was originally due out on April 24 and was postponed without a set date. In an online statement, the trio was sad. “We have been talking every day for hours about our next album and how we want to present it to you,” they said. “Due to everything that is happening with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel and quarantine policies around the world, we have decided it is best to postpone the release of Women in Music Part III for later this summer.”

Alicia Keys – ALICIA

Alicia Keys was supposed to release her new album, ALICIA, on March 20. An album that would include their singles “Underdog”, “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love”. ALICE would have come to be her first album since 2016. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and advice for everyone to isolate themselves, Alicia announced that her album will be delayed until May 15.

Willie Nelson – First Rose of Spring

Willie Nelson’s next album, First Rose of Spring, will be delayed. Originally the country legend’s 70th solo studio album, it would be released on April 24, but will now run until July 3. Nelson has already released his version of Chris Stapleton’s “Our Song” as well as the album’s title track, “First Rose of Spring”. This marked the first release of the legend after he won the 2020 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for the title track of his 2019 album, “Ride Me Back Home.”

Declan McKenna – Zeros

“Sorry if this seems like more bad news, but it’s the wrong time, thanks for understanding xx,” McKenna led the ad announcing that his new album Zeros was being postponed. The musician’s second album was originally due for release on May 15, but will now be released three months later on August 21..

