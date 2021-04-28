these are the dates and cards affected

Due to a error with Mastercard cards, several clients have been charged twice for the same purchase in several chains and establishments in Spain. The company has confirmed to 20 minutes This situation, although it has clarified, has happened “in a limited number of transactions”, without specifying how many.

Mastercard has added that refunds are being processed and the affected holders will receive it in the next few days in their account. These clients will not have to do any management.

Some affected companies have already begun to communicate with their customers through social networks about these events. For example, Carrefour has made it through the Twitter account @CarrefourResponde to solve the doubts of the users.

HELLO @CarrefourES. I have just discovered that they have charged me twice for the purchase I made last Saturday in their hypermarket in Murcia Zaraiche. What can I do to get my money back? – Sol Dimples 🔻🌈 💚 (@Sol_Dimples) April 27, 2021

According to the company, the double collection has occurred with the Mastercard cards on purchases made during the last weekend, Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th of April in various centers in Spain.

@CarrefourES I have a duplicate charge made at the Carrefour in Majadahonda. What should I do to request that it be fixed? – Iñaki Arechaga (@iarechaga) April 27, 2021

Carrefour claims it is working with Mastercard to identify improper charges and void transactions “as soon as possible”.

Thank you very much for your message. We inform you that due to a technical problem detected with Mastercard, some of our clients have been charged a double charge for their purchases made on April 24 and 25 at any of our establishments … (1/2) – Carrefour Responde (@CRFresponde) April 27, 2021

… All of our teams, together with those of Mastercard, are mobilized to identify the affected customers and proceed to cancel the transactions as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience. #JuntosParaAyudarte (2/2) – Carrefour Responde (@CRFresponde) April 27, 2021

Mastercard, for its part, has regretted “any inconvenience or problem that this situation may have caused” to its cardholders.

What to do in these cases?

From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) point out that in general double charges are due to an error, on their website they have a series of tips on what to do in these cases:

Claim to the card issuer: “File a claim with your entity. You have a period of 13 months from the date of the charge.” Upon receiving the claim, the entity must check if the payment order is authorized, accurately recorded and accounted for. You will also need to check if there was a technical failure. Once the checks are done, they should proceed to return the money. “The card issuer will pay the money to your credit card or, if it is a debit card, to your checking account,” says the OCU.