These are the countries with the highest risk of armed conflict

“We are hopeful that these forecasts can be used by those who must make public decisions and who are interested in reducing and preventing these cases that have not yet turned into a full-blown conflict,” the authors explain. In this way, it provides policy makers with an early warning before existing tensions lead to armed conflict.

With the magnifying glass in low-risk countries

One of the strengths of the tool would be, according to its creators, that the method allows to extract subtle indicators in the news, even in countries at low risk and without a recent history of armed conflict. “The risk estimates provided here are ambitious because they emphasize these cases,” the scientists explain. Its forecasting model uses information from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program and newspaper articles published since 1989 to predict risks of violence.

Thus, they provide risk forecasts for two levels: the outbreak of any type of armed violence with fatalities, and the outbreak of armed conflict when a country exceeds the threshold of five fatalities per million inhabitants in one month.

The model has been extensively tested by scientists, as well as in a forecasting competition organized by the European project Violence Early Warning System with very positive results, according to the researchers.

Countries with very high risk of armed conflict

With the data updated today, the map shows that some of the countries in the world that are at increasing risk of an outbreak of armed violence (when it has not already broken out) are Mexico., Ukraine, Turkey, Bulgaria, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Myanmar.

The website has been financed within the Political Economy of Social Conflict: determinants and prevention project of the CSIC’s I-Link program. The general objective of this program is to stimulate, through its own resources, the collaboration of CSIC research groups with highly relevant international research groups. All this in the field of Sustainable Development Goals, with the central objective of creating and consolidating consortia of international excellence to compete in future calls for Research and innovation (I + i) projects in the international arena.