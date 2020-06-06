Netflix, which you will receive one of the most useful and expected functions, has started the month in the best possible way, with premieres of movies and series, as usual on the platform. The month of June comes loaded with original productions with actors of the level of Will Ferrell. In total, the platform has already announced that it will launch during these thirty days a total of 46 original movies, series and programs, which is why many wonder Which country has the best Netflix series and movies? There are even those who wonder about who has more catalog available, including non-original productions.

Some doubts that a recent Surfshark study has wanted to solve. Before the end of 2019 we already tell you why some movies and series are only available in certain countries, since when it comes to content licensed by third parties, not all are shown to all audiences around the world, as reflected by the infographics produced by the same source (which you can see below).

“The film and television industries invest millions in the creation of their production, and with so much money at stake, they do everything possible to recover as much as possible from their investments. To this end, studies make fulfill your copyright by country. Different markets have different demands for content, for example a British science fiction classic may not be of interest to the American public, or a successful American film might not be attractive in Ukraine, “they explain from Surfshark as part of their Netflix study.

Study shows which country has the best Netflix content

For his study, Surfshark has extracted information from the Netflix database Flixwatch, which includes details of both movies and series and television programs from the well-known video platform on demand. in more than 70 countries. In the same way, the source also examined the IMDb ratings and metacritical scores, in addition to Oscar and Emmy Awards associated with every Netflix movie and series. Information that they have used to create an average rating for the catalog of each country on the platform.

The report reflects a series of findings to highlight, such as The United States has the majority of Netflix titles, with a total of 5,879, including 4,035 films and 1,844 television series. For its part, Canada has the largest catalog of films, with a total of 4,043. Similarly, the report reflects that the catalogs available from the platform in both Canada and the United States have lowest average IMDb score: 6.95.

While Azerbaijan, Portugal, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia They are tied for first place in IMDb’s audience ratings, all with an average score of 7.13. On the other hand, the report also reflects that South Korea has 109 Oscar-winning movies in its Netflix catalog, which is 24 more films than Switzerland, the second best country with 85 Academy Award winning films. Georgia is the country with the fewest titles available on Netflix, with 2,116 productions divided into 1,388 movies and 728 television series.

Finally it should be noted that Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore They have access to the largest number of Emmy-winning titles in their Netflix library, with a total of 35 television shows. According to the study, Spain has a total of 3,522 contents on Netflix, with 2,359 films and 1,163 television series. In addition, the average IMDb score in our country is 7.12 and in total there are available 53 Academy Award Films and 31 Emmy Award-winning television shows.

