These are the countries that will receive the 500 million Pfizer vaccines that the US will donate

The countries that will receive vaccines are the following:

Low incomes

Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Dem. Rep. Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Korea, Dem. People’s Rep., Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Yemen, Dominican Republic,

Average income

Angola, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Rep. Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Arab Rep., El Salvador, Swaziland, Ghana, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyz Rep., Lao PDR, Lesotho, Mauritania, Micronesia, Fed. Rep. Sts., Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, West Bank and Gaza, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Other eligible countries

Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guyana, Kosovo, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

The COVAX mechanism also has a list of 80 countries that have signed up to participate in the initiative, but which can afford to buy the vaccines themselves. Among them are the following 44, and the others preferred not to be mentioned in the agency’s statement:

Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg , Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Portugal, Qatar, South Korea, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Venezuela .